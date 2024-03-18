She’s been through an ordeal since she was diagnosed with brain cancer… thanks for the selfie

Who would have thought that a simple selfie could save his life. As reported by the New York Post, an American woman named Megan Troutwine was rescued after noticing an anomaly while looking at her own photos. The incident happened while he was on his way to New York to visit his cousin Tony Martinez. While visiting Rockefeller Center and Troutwine, the two acolytes stopped to take selfies next to the nearby Sixth Avenue reflecting pool and fountains.

“I saw the photo and my eyelids drooped”She recalled admitting it felt strange. “So when I got home, I talked to my neurologist about it.” The doctor then ordered an MRI, a test that turned out to be the worst. After some time, the medical team told him that they had found a benign mass in his brain that was growing at an aggressive rate. “I found out I have meningioma”The most common form of brain cancer.

Bad news never comes alone

Faced with this situation, she first underwent surgery to remove the tumor. But, to his dismay, a follow-up procedure revealed the presence of another primary brain tumor, a glioma. And because bad news never comes alone, doctors also told her that she had a PTEN gene mutation, which increased her risk of developing other cancers. She has since undergone a craniotomy and has since been diagnosed with breast and uterine cancer. Diseases that can be treated.

Faced with this ordeal, Megan Troutwine, however, wanted to put things into perspective and revealed that she had a chance to meet. “Some of the most genuine and inspiring people” that she has ever known. “Cancer wasn’t my first choice, but I wouldn’t trade where I am or what I’ve been through,” She confides that she is lucky to be able to help others now. “I have a heart for people and I try to help them in any way I can.”