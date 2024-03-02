Coconut Oil: A Superfood That Does Us Good From Head To Toe!

Also called copra oil, coconut oil is a friend who wants only our good. It is used in cooking as well as in beauty or hair care. Here are five good reasons to adopt this oil with multiple properties.

It is increasingly used in cooking and is used in the formulation of many of our cosmetic products. Coconut oil is now considered a superfood that benefits us from our feet to the ends of our hair. Anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and 100% natural, coconut oil finds its place in our kitchen cupboards, but also in our bathroom cabinets.

Coconut oil, a companion for the kitchen

Unlike olive oil which loses its properties when heated, coconut oil is ideal for cooking. So your food can be placed in the pan to cook and it won’t stick. Moreover, you can also use it to butter your toast in the morning and it can also appear in the list of ingredients for your pastry preparation. If you love sweet and savory dishes, coconut oil is for you!

Coconut oil, a companion to health

Coconut oil has many benefits for the body, especially the digestive system. Indeed, it contains medium-chain fatty acids that promote the production of enzymes necessary for digestion, but also for the growth of good bacteria, essential for the good health of the intestinal flora. An anti-oxidant, coconut oil can help people suffering from inflammation in the digestive tract. Finally, the fatty acids in coconut oil are quickly absorbed by the intestines and are therefore not stored as fat.

Coconut oil, a companion for the skin

Its anti-bacterial properties are a gift for acne sufferers. Apply a small amount on the pimples and massage well in a circular motion. Coconut oil is a natural anti-inflammatory and also has healing properties: as a result, it attacks your spots and marks and redness disappear. It is also possible to use it as a moisturizing balm after an afternoon under the sun to treat sunburn.

Coconut oil, a companion for toddlers

If your baby’s skin is very dry, coconut oil is very beneficial for rehydrating it. Don’t hesitate to add a few drops to the bath water. It is also a great product for massaging babies, but also for removing the cradle cap that is sometimes found on their scalp. Finally, instead of using the classic cream, you can use coconut oil to treat your little one’s bottom redness.

Coconut oil, companion for our hair

Have you tried everything to nourish your dry and brittle hair, but nothing works? A miracle product to protect your hair is coconut oil. Apply it as a mask once a week to deeply hydrate. At the same time, it gets rid of split ends and strengthens your hair, making it stronger and shinier. Magical and essential!