Low, count, in women, what standard?

High LDL cholesterol is bad for the arteries and increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases like heart attack and stroke.

summary

Cholesterol is A fat Produced by the body and/or provided by food. is carried in the blood by two proteins : called one LDL Cholesterol (low density lipoprotein), the other is called HDL cholesterol (high density lipoprotein).

→ LDL cholesterol (or LDL cholesterol) is a protein that transports cholesterol from the liver to the cells of the body, especially in the arteries, and is called “bad cholesterol”. “LDL cholesterol can bring cholesterol where it shouldn’t be and “clog” the arteries, so it’s called “bad” cholesterol.“, explains Professor Gérard Helft, cardiologist and president of the French Federation of Cardiology.

→ HDL cholesterol (or HDL cholesterol) is a protein that transports cholesterol from various cells to the liver and is called “Good Cholesterol”.

Diagram of an artery clogged by bad LDL cholesterol © ppdesign – stock.adobe.com

What foods contain bad cholesterol?

LDL cholesterol is mainly found in foods of animal origin. Here are some examples of foods that contain cholesterol:

Fatty meat: especially red meat (beef, lamb) and offal

High-fat dairy products such as whole milk cheese, whole milk and cream

egg yolk

Cold meats, sausages and processed meats

Fried foods and donuts…

When total cholesterol levels are measuredA blood test taken on an empty stomach. We do not measure LDL cholesterol directly but we estimate it using the following formula (in grams/liter): LDL Cholesterol = Total Cholesterol – HDL Cholesterol – Triglycerides / 5. All these parameters appear in blood test results. But what will especially interest doctors is the LDL cholesterol level.

What is a normal level of LDL cholesterol?

We can often read that LDL cholesterol levels are usually considered normal when they are in between 0.9 and 1.6 g/L in adults. “completely, There is no real normal level of LDL cholesterol The desirable level of “bad cholesterol” depends on a person’s other cardiovascular risk factors. That is to say, a person who smokes, has high blood pressure or diabetes will not have the same “acceptable” level as, for example, a non-smoker, non-diabetic and non-hypertensive person., insists our interlocutor. In other words, bad cholesterol levels are considered “normal”. Adapting and interpreting to one’s profile and depends on overall cardiovascular risk. Furthermore, the so-called normal figures differ from one laboratory to another.

“We now know that very low levels of LDL cholesterol are not harmful”

What are the risks of high LDL cholesterol?

Very high levels of LDL cholesterol increase the riskAtherosclerosisWhich corresponds to the progressive blockage of the walls of the arteries – especially the arteries of the heart or brain whose walls can thicken and deteriorate – and promotes. Risk of heart attack, stroke and arteritis. A high level of LDL cholesterol increases the risk if it is combined with other cardiovascular risk factors such as diabetes, high blood pressure, smoking or being overweight, but there are also hereditary factors.

Is low LDL cholesterol a cause for concern?

“A few decades ago, there was concern that very low levels of LDL cholesterol could increase the risk of hemorrhagic stroke. Risks of dementia, cognitive decline, or cancer associated with very low cholesterol levels have also been shown. But today, we have scientific certainty (follow-up studies have been conducted) that very low LDL cholesterol is not harmful.“, the expert answers. On the other hand, we know that the lower the level of LDL cholesterol, the better we will be protected from cardiovascular diseases.

“We think it’s advisable to monitor your cholesterol levels when you’re an adult (for example when you start contraception) and repeat the blood test if the result is high. If the level is normal, you can repeat the blood test. .for example every 5 years,” explains Professor Helft.

Of course, there are ways to lower your bad cholesterol levels.

→ in the first placeIncludes lowering cholesterol Food:

Choose the right fats (favor vegetable oils (except palm oil), fatty fish, oilseeds, etc.

Increase consumption of foods rich in fiber (fruits and vegetables, grains, etc.).

Reduce bad fats (fatty meats, cold meats, whole milk products, etc.).

Minimize high-cholesterol foods such as egg yolks, organ meats, or fatty cheeses

At the same time, do regular physical activity and fight against excess weight

Avoid smoking to avoid accumulating cardiovascular risk factors

→ In the second level And depending on the individual’s needs (if their LDL cholesterol level and therefore their overall cardiovascular risk factor remains high), we may consider a prescription. Medications (statins) Which helps in reducing the cholesterol level. “But before starting drug treatment, overall cardiovascular risk should be assessed, ideally by a doctor. First, patients can assess their risk score through a very simple test on the website of the French Federation of Cardiology that takes just a few minutes.“, Professor Helft concludes.

Thanks to Professor Gérard Helft, cardiologist and president of the French Federation of Cardiology.