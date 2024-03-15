10 Steps That Will Accelerate New Housing Construction

Action plan from Housing Minister, Guillaume Kasbarian, to restart housing construction.

Revolutionary measures focused on digitalization and simplification of processes.

In the current context of the real estate crisis in France, it becomes imperative to be aware of the appropriate emergency measures to implement to deal with it.

The housing minister, Guillaume Kasbarian, recently unveiled a bold action plan aimed at spurring a revival of new housing construction. These measures may well represent the long-awaited solution. What are the strategies that promise to revitalize the real estate sector, thus offering renewal to both professionals in the sector and prospective owners?

Revolutionary measures to tackle the real estate crisis

During a speech held in Cannes as part of MIPIM, the Minister in charge of Housing, Guillaume Kasbarian, outlined the measures he plans to adopt to revive the real estate sector.

At the heart of his intervention, ten essential steps were put forward to improve the fragile situation of the real estate market. This strategic plan to tackle the real estate crisis is realized through concrete decisions aimed at helping builders and developers in their endeavours.

The reforms focus on five key principles, with a special focus on digitalization of processes and reduction of time frames for obtaining construction permits.

The variety of measures announced makes it possible to address many aspects of the construction process, including the expansion of multi-site development permits and densification in subdivisions, thus promoting agility in the management of construction projects.

Professionals in the field are also encouraged to adopt modern practices by providing a digital option for efficient management of planning permissions, thus aiming for more efficient and less restrictive management.

Summary of ten emergency measures announced by Guillaume Kasbarian

With the following measures, the government aims to accelerate the construction of new housing and simplify processes for developers while responding to the urgency of growing demand: