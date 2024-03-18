Adele Castillon concert in Reims 2024

Adele Castillon in concert in Reims (La Cartonnerie). . All practical information for this concert (prices, ticketing, seating chart) can be found on this page. Reserve your tickets now to attend this concert in Reims!

Adele Castillon’s concert in Reims in 2024

Adele Castillon in concert in Reims (La Cartonnerie) on Saturday March 9, 2024 at 8 p.m.

Adele Castillon, a talented French actress and outstanding singer, enthralls her audience with her extraordinary concert performance. Whether it is his innate sense of interpretation or his ability to engage a crowd, his concerts are a true showcase of his artistic talent. Audiences are sure to have a memorable evening enthralled by his captivating tunes and meticulous stage presence. From soft and captivating lighting to dynamic and inspiring energy, the unique Adele Castillon knows how to create a concert that captures the attention of her audience in an unforgettable way.

Adèle Castillon regularly tours throughout France: find Adèle Castillon concert dates in 2024 near you.

Tickets for Adele Castillon concert in Reims To buy tickets Places for Upcoming Adele Castillon concert in Reims Online tickets are on sale at the office.

Book your tickets now to experience an intimate musical moment with Adèle Castillon on stage! You can also reserve your tickets for the Adele Castillon concert in Rennes.

Adele Castillon

Auguri Productions (LR-21-13470) presents this concert: Adele Castillon. At the age of 20, despite this impudent youth, which surrounds her brown eyes with a pure and lively radiance, Adele Castillon has already lived a life of fantasy or reality.

The experience easily nurtures the first album’s intimate lessons without glossing over first breakups in love, emotional dependency, and the torments of dependency in general. With all this authenticity and poetic freshness that already made the songs of the videoclub indispensable, the electro pop duo with 80s nostalgia – like Odezen meets Alley and Jakno – that she formed in Nantes with Mathieu Renaud at the age of seventeen.

(…) When she was still in high school, the first love that shone like the first time made her want to start a video club with her then boyfriend. The clip for “Plastic Love”, made with hand tools and shared by the Mexican actor on the Netflix series, went viral, attracting millions of streams. A legend would be born, complete with a tour and the final clip, “SMS”, tumultuously summing up three years of love and announcing their breakup.

Anyone but Adèle Castillon could get lost there. But the rest is her who writes it, alone, a quiet force despite the assumed fragility, and emerges behind the perfectly aligned title of this very promising debut album.

After signing to the iconoclast music label, an ultra-creative image production company, she found in Surkin, a keen electro talent as prescient as hers, the ideal partner to chart a new musical horizon together, combining the innocence of French pop with a homemade and die-hard spirit. , nourished by impeccable references, as diverse as Adele Castillon’s very Generation Z playlist, Taxi Girl, Suicide, Billie Eilish, Madonna, Beach House, Tame Impala, Chromatics, Miley Cyrus, Daft Punk, Leo, Damso, Muddy Monk, Mylene Farmer or Agar If.

An exciting debut from a young artist who we bet will be one to reckon with in the coming months.