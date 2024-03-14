Sharon Stone claims that the producer of the famous film allegedly encouraged her to have an intimate relationship with William Baldwin, the actor responds
In a podcast, Sharon Stone opened up about the film Sliver In which she acted in 1993. According to her, the producer of the film encouraged her to get close to her on-screen partner to improve her performance.
The rest under this announcement
Sharon Stone exploded onto the big screen thanks to her role basic instinct. She also stated in her autobiography The beauty of living twice released in 2021, that she was tricked into playing a particularly compelling sequence in the thriller. The director assured her that we won’t see anything in that famous scene where she opens her legs and reveals herself. “I just need you to take off your panties because white reflects light and we’ll know that unlike your character, you have them on”, He assured her. The actress revealed that she slapped Paul Verhoeven once the screening was over and that she considered taking legal action over the matter. “I decided not to ask for this scene to be cut. for what Because it suited the character and the film; And also because, finally, I agreed to shoot it“, she added.
This unacceptable request that the producer made to Sharon Stone Sliver
A year later basic instinctStarring Sharon Stone sliver, Another thriller, far less cult than the first and also famous for being a hell of a mess. Thirty years after her filming, she revealed on Louis Theroux’s podcast that the producer may have asked her to have an intimate relationship with her on-screen partner William Baldwin. “If I sleep with William, we will have on-screen chemistry and we will save the film.” He explained to her. “Evans walked around his office wearing sunglasses and explaining that he had had sex Ava Gardner And I should sleep with William Baldwin, because his acting would be better.”, she continued. The actress had already mentioned this anecdote in her memoirs without revealing the name of the actor, nor the name of the producer who made this unacceptable request.
The rest under this announcement
William Baldwin denies the star’s allegations
Sharon Stone’s statements led to a backlash from William Baldwin, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to vehemently deny the allegations and also turned them against the star. “I don’t know why Sharon Stone still talks about me after all these years? Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I rejected her advances? – she told her friend said Janice Dickinson The next day I did my audition and met him on the plane back to New York from the MGM Grand… ‘I’m going to make him fall so in love with me that he’s dizzy.’ I have so many things to scold him that would make his head spin, but I said nothing. He wrote on the social network. “I wonder if I should write a book and tell lots of messy, twisted and unprofessional stories about Sharon? That might be fun.”It turns out.
The rest under this announcement