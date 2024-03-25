“Senegalese have chosen rupture”

The future president of Senegal, the fifth in the country’s history, whose victory in the first round on Sunday 24 March is no longer in doubt, spoke this Monday evening, after receiving congratulations from Mackie Sale.

The winner of the presidential election was announced Senegal, Basiro diomaye faye44, made a public appearance this Monday evening, after announcing his stunning victory in the first round of voting.

” I want to say to the international community, to our bilateral and multilateral partners, that Senegal will always maintain its position: it will remain a friendly country and a safe and reliable ally of any partner that engages with us in virtuous, respectful cooperation. and mutually productive “, he told the press.

Mr. Diomey Faye intends to bring the idea of ​​change to the Economic Community of West African States, Ecowas : ” I appeal to our African brothers and sisters to consolidate the achievements made in the process of building the integration of ECOWAS together by correcting the weaknesses and changing the specific methods, strategies and political priorities. »

I will do the same with equal self-sacrifice for the unity and economic and political integration of the continent.

” The people of Senegal have chosen rupture », considers the future president, the youngest head of state in the history of his country. Break with the system in place. He assures that his ” Priority projects “will be” National reconciliation », Overhaul of Institutions, ” Strengthening our lives together “,” Substantial reduction in cost of living “,” Inclusive, sectoral national consultations on evaluation and relaunch of public policies “

Basirou Dimaye Faye also committed to ” Fight against corruption ”, and at all these levels. ” This victory belongs to all Senegalese and all Senegalese living here and in the diaspora “, he said again.

The Senegalese, my dear compatriots, the foreign guests living among us, the hosting of the presidential election that we have just experienced, are sacred above all the victories of the Senegalese people in their fight to defend their sovereignty and democracy. values

Also readSenegal: Basirou Diomey Faye’s supporters celebrate victory, Amadou Bana’s supporters salute him

Senegal’s next president, who has promised to “ Rule in transparency, with humility », made a point of greeting ” Posture Other Candidates » who, without exception, respected the very Senegalese tradition of not waiting for the announcement of the official results by the official authorities of the state. “

His congratulatory messages are eloquent evidence of his greatness, his humility, his attachment to republican values ​​and democratic principles. I salute the President’s posture Mackey Cellwhose vigilance and commitment made it possible to guarantee a free, democratic and transparent vote, thus ensuring a result recognized by all leaders.

Mr. Diome Faye also sent the idea “ For women and youth, an important part of the country’s resources “, willing to fight for” Minimize their suffering and their prospects ” He wishes, by his project, ” Help release the creative energy that lies dormant in each of us “

On the same subjectAbdoulaye Bathili: “Senegal’s presidential election looks like a referendum on power”