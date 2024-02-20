Bullet-riddled Russian car found in Spain? The mystery surrounding the fate of Maxim Kuzminov

Maxim Kuzminov is a helicopter pilot who left the Russian Armed Forces last August. The renegade was allegedly murdered at the age of 28 in Alicante, where he had taken refuge with false papers. If a bullet-riddled body was found in a parking lot in southeastern Spain, the person’s identity has yet to be confirmed.

Follow for full coverage Ukraine: Almost two years of war

He disagreed with the war initiated by Vladimir Putin. He must have paid for it with his life. Maxim Kuzminov, the Russian pilot who defected last August, was found dead in south-east Spain, his body riddled with bullets. According to the Russian and Spanish press, he was shot dead on February 13 in the town of Villajoyosa, where he had taken refuge with false papers.

Russian services responsible for “punishing” the pilot

On September 5, the world got to know the incredible story of this young pilot. A member of the 319th Helicopter Regiment of the Russian Aviation, he spoke of his defection in a video. After contacting Ukrainian intelligence, he was offered by Kiev to someone who disagreed with Russia’s war against Ukraine. “Security Guarantee, New Documents and Financial Compensation”. Thus last summer, he found himself leaving a base in the Kursk region on his Mil Mi-8, a helicopter inherited from the Soviet era. It flew in radio silence mode, at very low altitude, with two soldiers to neighboring Ukraine. After landing his machine near Karkhiv, two of the soldiers accompanying him were shot down, according to his explanation, and he was definitely able to leave Eastern Europe and settle in Spain.

Portrait – Maxim Kuzminov, the Russian deserter pilot who became a hero in UkraineSource: TF1 information

An incredible story, which made him a hero in Ukraine. And the enemy in Russia. In the Russian media, Rankar was described as a “treating the fatherland”, “a scavenger”, Or “a corrupt one”. “Kuzminov would not live to see his trial”warned a soldier in front of the camera.

A threat carried out now? The Russian agency Tass confirmed this Monday in any case that Maxim Kozminov, described as a soldier “Who killed his comrades and hijacked a Russian helicopter in 2023” He was found dead in this fishing village on the Costa Blanca. Information confirmed by the Ukrainian and Spanish press. According to sources close to the investigation cited by Al Pace, the youth could have been identified using his fingerprints. On the Kiev side, Andriy Iusov, a spokesman for the General Directorate of Ukrainian Military Intelligence, announced the pilot’s death to the press on Monday, without specifying the location or circumstances.

However, Spanish authorities are currently refusing to confirm this information. In charge of the investigation, the Spanish Civil Guard indicated to AFP just this Tuesday “It uses identity” A murdered person “Could be wrong and it could be another person.” According to the Home Ministry, investigators are now verifying the identity of the victim, which may take time.

Also read Deaths of Russian opponents: France jokes about high death rate among people close to Putin

So it’s time to be careful. But the fact remains that the Kremlin’s shadow hangs over the new affair. In an October report, Russian state television said the special services had been handed over to find and punish the pilot. For Moscow, this death will serve as a very clear message to all soldiers who want to desert: fate reserved “To Traitors” Doesn’t make you dream.