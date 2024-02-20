Crisis between Brazil and Israel escalates, President Lula declared “persona non grata”

The diplomatic crisis between Brazil and Israel escalated on Monday February 19, when the Hebrew state announced that Lula was now ” Persona non grata » In Israel. A day earlier, Brazil’s president called the war waged by Israel in Gaza ” Genocide », comparing it with Shoh. Faced with this rare escalation between the two allies, Brasilia summoned its ambassador to Tel Aviv as well as the Israeli ambassador to Brasilia for consultations.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had already caused a storm. On Sunday February 18, accusing Israel of ” Genocide » Palestinians in the Gaza Strip draw comparisons between Israel’s invasion during World War II and the extermination of Jews by Nazi Germany. ” What is happening in the Gaza Strip is not war, it is genocidePresident Lula spoke to the press from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he was attending an African Union summit. This is not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It is a war between a highly prepared army and women and children. »

” What is happening to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip has never happened at any other time in history. In fact, this has already happened: when Hitler decided to kill the Jews “, Brazilian leader attackedA leftist veteran, while condemning the Hamas attack.

After these statements, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced on Monday that Lula ” Persona non grata » In Israel. ” I informed President Lula that he was Persona non grata in Israel until he apologizes and retracts his comments “, announced the head of Israeli diplomacy during a visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. He summoned the Brazilian ambassador to Israel. ” Brazilian President Lula’s comments when he compared the State of Israel’s just war against Hamas, which killed and massacred Jews, to Hitler and the Nazis is a serious anti-Semitic attack on the Jewish people and state. Israel “, he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the comments on Sunday “ Shameful and serious “

a way” to humiliate » Brazil in public?

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira responded by saying: Brazil’s ambassador to Tel Aviv, Frederico Meyer, who left for Brazil, was recalled for consultations. » Tuesday 20 February. ” The seriousness of this morning’s statements came from Israeli government minister Mauro Vieira (…) Called Daniel Zonshine, Ambassador of Israel » In Rio de Janeiro, a press release from the Brazilian ministry is also indicated.

These announcements were made public, meanwhile Press conference attended by Brazilian diplomat at the Holocaust Museum. For some Diplomats interviewed by Brazilian channel GlobonewsIt’s a way” to humiliate » Brazilian Ambassador Frederico Mayor in public and therefore, Brazil itself. ” This does not happen in diplomacy », added another diplomat Brazilian daily newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo. Because normally, warnings to ambassadors are given at chancellery headquarters.



Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz speaks to the media with Brazil’s Ambassador to Tel Aviv, Frederico Meyer, at the World Holocaust Remembrance Center at Yad Vashem, Jerusalem, after Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva compared the Gaza war to the Holocaust. , 2024. © Dedi Hayun / Reuters

Lula’s statements are among the most viral yet on the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas by Lula, a leading voice from the south and left and whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the G20.

Lula’s comments welcome Hamas ” A precise description of what is (her) People are suffering » In Gaza and public ” Enormity of the crime » Committed by Israel.

The 78-year-old leftist Brazilian president condemned the October 7 Hamas attack as an act. Terrorist ” But since then he has shown himself a lot Criticism of Israel’s retaliatory military campaign.

Earlier in the day, first lady Rosangela da Silva, Janja, made clear in a message defending the president that Lula had no intention of walking back his comments or apologizing to Israel, as the Netanyahu government has demanded. Lula’s Controversial Statement ” Genocide refers to the government and not the Jewish people “, she commented on X targeting the Israeli authorities. She expressed her ” Pride » In reference to her husband who, “ Since the beginning of this conflict in the Gaza Strip, it has defended peace and the right to life mainly of women and children, who are the majority of victims. ”

Orgulho do me marido que, since the beginning of the conflict in Faixa de Gaza, tem defendido a paz e principalamente o direito à la vida de mulheres et crianças, que sao maoria das occiendas. It is now certain that if President Lula lived during the second Guerra period, it was his death … — Janja Lula Silva (@JanjaLula) February 19, 2024



Lula’s statements also drew reactions from Brazil’s Jewish community. The Israeli Confederation of Brazil (CONIB) declared that the Lula government “ abandons the tradition of balance and the pursuit of dialogue in Brazilian foreign policy ” The Israeli Federation of the State of São Paulo also expressed regret over the President’s speech.

Brazil has a history of neutrality between the two sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He was ” In 2010, the first country to recognize the Palestinian state “, was Lula recalled to Addis Ababa.