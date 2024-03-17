Seagulls trouble swimmers in Florida

A young bather decided to take a photo with a flock of seagulls in it Florida BeachBut the posing ended in a compromising scene.

As the young woman greeted the camera surrounded by birds, one of them mistook her swimsuit strap for a worm or food item, which she decided to grab with her beak mid-flight.

To Bather’s surprise, Seagal managed to pull the knot of her bra loose, and the moment in which she almost released her breasts into the air was caught on camera.

The video was shared by the event site Always Florida And in it you can hear the girl’s exclamation of dismay and the laughter of those accompanying her.

The beaches of Florida and Miami are spectacular, but it is clear that you have to be careful in the air, sea and land. You can also become a target for seagulls, which come after you and sharks.

time of Spring break Or spring break has begun to wreak havoc on Florida beaches, where thousands of people from all over the country, especially young people, gather to celebrate these days of rest from classes.

A video circulating on social networks shows how even after one of these parties in the sand, it did not end well. A group of women entered the fray In the middle of a big crowd.

In mid-August, bathers were seen spending the weekend on Miami Beach Surprised by the visit of three sharks Who came ashore to explore.

A month after that surprise, bathers in Miami encountered another one, this time caused by humans who decided to take the plunge. the hookeither A water pipe used for inhaling tobacco or a mixture of herbal substances.