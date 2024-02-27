Scholz opposes Macron and opposes sending Western troops there

The German chancellor recalled that decisions made in the past among the Western allies “will be valid for the future.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed this Tuesday, February 27, that “no troops” would be sent to Ukraine by European or NATO countries, a day after the French president’s remarks. This does not exclude perspective.

He decided during a press conference that “what was decided between us from the beginning will be valid for the future”, that is, “there will be no troops on the ground, no troops will be sent by European states or NATO states on Ukrainian soil. “

A day earlier, the chancellor had already rejected Ukraine’s request to deliver long-range Taurus missiles, saying they could not follow the example of France and the United Kingdom because it “would not be responsible.”

“It is a very long-range weapon, and what is done by the British and French in terms of targeting and support cannot be done in Germany,” Olaf Scholz revealed to the German press agency dpa.

“From my point of view, it would be something that would not be responsible if we participated in the same way in managing the targeting of these missiles,” he added, warning against the risk that Germany would involve itself “in some way” in the war directly.

For Macron, “nothing should be excluded”.

This is how he responds to the French president, who assured at the end of the international conference in support of Ukraine, held on Monday February 26, two years after the start of the war against Russia, that sending Western troops “cannot be ruled out”.

“There is no consensus today to send ground troops officially, presumptively and in support. But dynamically, nothing should be excluded,” the head of state declared.

Again this Tuesday, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, for his part insisted that the potential deployment of these troops was “not in the interest” of the West. “It is absolutely not in the interest of these countries. They should be aware of this,” he added.