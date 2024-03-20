News

After their victory at Avdivka, the Russians try to “use up” Kiev’s reserves

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 40 1 minute read

A Russian armored vehicle in the city of Avdivka on February 20.
Russian Ministry of Defense / REUTERS

Analysis – Moscow announced on Tuesday that it had captured a small village west of Avdivka in the Donetsk region. A modest territorial gain, but the Russians are betting more on a strategy of attrition.

Hold the line, but at what cost? This is a difficult equation after the February 17 defeat of the Ukrainian army in the fortress town of Avdivka after the first Donbas war in 2014. “It was a parade ground, but also a knife pointed at Donetsk, the criminal capital”15 kilometers away, explains Figaro French military sources.

But what happens now that this lock, protected by a very dense fortification network, is blown? Between 5 and 10 kilometers west of this small industrial town, there is a cluster of seven villages, forming two north-south lines. In a few days, the Russians captured the first (Stepov, Lastokine, Severn), but the Ukrainians resisted the second. On Tuesday, the Russians definitely announced that they had taken Orlivka, but Kiev still held part of Berdychi and Tonenke. A few hundred meters further west is the seventh village, Semenivka, protected by…

This article is reserved for subscribers. You have 91% left to discover.

Flash sale

€4.49/month for 12 months

Already subscribed? Enter

War in Ukraine

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 40 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

In Senegal, residents and protesters refused to let the Macki Sale postpone the presidential election

February 13, 2024

Humanitarian Aid Delivery – More than 100 Palestinians were killed during the Liberation

3 weeks ago

Israel-Hamas war: Humanitarian maritime corridor between Cyprus and Gaza operational this weekend?

2 weeks ago

This garden was named the worst in the world, but for a good reason

January 11, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button