Donald Trump has won the Republican primaries in Missouri and Michigan

Former United States President Donald Trump won the Republican primaries in Missouri and Michigan on Saturday. It also brings closer to the Republican Party’s nomination for the presidential election in November.

After South Carolina, Donald Trump won two more Republican primaries. The former President of the United States was declared victorious in Missouri and Michigan, two victories that bring him closer to the Republican Party’s nomination for the next American presidential election.

In Michigan, Donald Trump defeated his opponent Nikki Haley in 13 seats on the ballot, according to the local branch of the Republican Party. He also won the Republican primary in Missouri, according to an Associated Press projection.

More than 1,600 Republican supporters participated in the primary in the city of Grand Rapids, western Michigan, during the party’s national nominating convention, to choose delegates tasked with inaugurating either Donald Trump or former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley. In July.

Republicans also held a primary in Idaho on Saturday, one of the last states that could give Nikki Haley a lead before “Super Tuesday” on March 5 — the most important day of primaries during which 15 states and one territory must take positions.

Donald Trump was widely favored for the Republican Party nomination

With his wins in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, the US Virgin Islands, South Carolina and now Missouri and Michigan, Donald Trump appears to be the favorite in the race.

Nikki Haley is thanks to the support of donors eager to find a replacement for the former US president.

For this election cycle, Michigan Republicans have developed a hybrid nominating system, consisting of primaries and caucuses. Donald Trump won the primaries on Tuesday, receiving 12 of the 16 delegates and all of the 39 delegates that were at stake on Saturday.

For several months, internal unrest has roiled Michigan Republicans, between supporters of former party chairwoman Christina Karamo and those who voted Jan. 6 to oust her and replace her with Pete Hoekstra.

with Reuters