Kim Kardashian dares a racy outfit inspired by Bianca Sensori

While tensions were suspected between Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West, as well as his new wife Bianca Sensori, the latter recently silenced the naysayers by appearing very cozy with Ye’s new partner. More than a simple cordial understanding, Kim Kardashian seems to be inspired by the Australian architect’s often daring outfits.

A few weeks ago, Kim Kardashian created a surprise with Bianca Sensori during the “Vultures Listening Experience” listening session for the release of the joint album between Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, “Vultures”. This first joint public appearance raised eyebrows among some fans.

Disturbing similarities between Kim Kardashian and Bianca Sensori’s bold styles

During the “Vultures Vol. 2” listening party, Kim Kardashian and Bianca Sensori were spotted together again, shows a certain complexity for the first time since the latter’s marriage to Kanye West. The new meeting, which comes as Yeh and the reality TV star are described as being at loggerheads according to the press, fueled speculation about the nature of their relationship.

The bond between Kim and Bianca Sensori seems to go far beyond looks. indeed, Kim Kardashian no longer hesitates to adopt a provocative clothing style, very similar to Kanye West’s wife. Already two weeks ago, she caused a sensation by posting a photo of herself wearing a long fur coat and a tight-fitting transparent dress, strangely reminiscent of Bianca Sensori’s style.

Kanye West’s ex dares to shock style!

Kim Kardashian has done it again by adopting the style her ex-husband advocated earlier in the year. “The Year Without Pants”. In a photo published on her Instagram account, she is seen wearing a fur coat, transparent tights with integrated heeled shoes, with no other clothing and revealing her upper body, all accessorized with a pair of sunglasses.

Kanye West, for his part, has frequently shared photos of Bianca Sensori on his Instagram account in which she is seen wearing daring outfits similar to Kim Kardashian. Faced with these disturbing similarities, internet users have not failed to react, with some questioning Kim Kardashian’s motivations: “Why is she trying to look like Kanye West’s wife?”We can read especially in the comments of his publication.

What is really going on in the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Bianca Sensori? Kim Kardashian’s intentions behind her fashion choices remain unclear. Only a key stakeholder can provide clarity on the deeper motivations of these stylistic motivations. One thing is for sure, this new trend of Kim Kardashian will not fail to get people talking and raising questions.