Scarlett Johansson does a perfect parody of Katie Britt, the anti-Biden senator

United States – in the role of ” scary mother », Scarlett Johansson could win an Oscar. For a satirical show Saturday Night Live This Saturday March 9, the multi-awarded American actress impersonated Alabama Senator Katie Britt. And through a much-commented speech this week, in which the Republican-elect very dramatically criticized Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech.

This Saturday’s “SNL” opened with a performance by actor Mickey Day, who played President Joe Biden during his speech to Congress on Thursday, March 7. Then it was Scarlett Johansson who appeared on screen, in a perfectly tidy kitchen, dressed in a green blouse, a Christian cross around her neck. A decor and staging reminiscent of Katy Britt’s sequence, As you can see in the video at the top of the article.

“A hesitant and weak leader”

” Tonight I will be auditioning for the role of ‘Scary Mom’. I will perform an original monologue called “This Country is Hell”. said the actress. A brown wig on her head, she continues: “I am not just a senator. I am a wife, mother, and crazy person in line at the grocery store! »

In the original video, Katy Britt attacked the current US president: “ Right now, our Commander in Chief is not in charge. The free world deserves better than a hesitant and weak leader. » In her monologue, she combined facial expressions and tearful looks, attempting to theatrically show how much Joe Biden’s management was hurting her.

Before Saturday Night LiveThe Alabama senator was already the subject of taunts on the networks, as in this video published on X (formerly Twitter) and captioned “ Backstage with Katy Britt before her big speech last night ” a sequence in which Anne Andrews, an anti-arms activist affiliated with the Democrats, humorously imagines how Katie Britt’s staging might have been decided.

Less than nine months before the presidential election, the Democratic and Republican camps are doing each other no favors. And this extends to humorous terrain.

