Bill Clinton and Barack Obama come to Joe Biden’s aid

By Maureen Pickard

published ,
Update

US President Joe Biden on Thursday in New York’s John F. Kennedy arrived on the airport tarmac, accompanied by his predecessor, Barack Obama.
Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Story – The US president was to receive help from his two Democratic predecessors at a fundraiser in New York on Thursday evening.

New York

It all started as a joke. On February 6, Barack Obama launched on X (formerly Twitter): “Friends, I will be in New York on March 28th to support Joe Biden. Who is joining me?” “trust me, Bill Clinton, another former Democrat and stage regional president, responded in the process. Who else will be there?»

Moments later, the first interested party, Joe Biden, bounced back, exulting: “You guys know to call me next time, right?» This surreal and schoolboy exchange was apparently not improvised, nor was it alleged: the current tenant of the White House was actually supposed to meet on stage, Thursday evening, during a fund-raising evening hosted by his two famous predecessors, at Radio City Music-Hall. VIE avenue.

A national treasure

In the nest of this very discreet New York “Moulin Rouge”, five thousand hand-picked guests will have the honor of attending this unprecedented performance by three friends who have never been reunited for four years.

