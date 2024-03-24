Saoirse Ronan has been named the new House Ambassador of Louis Vuitton

Fresh Face: Louis Vuitton has named actress Saoirse Ronan as its latest ambassador, the house announced Tuesday.

The brand has been developing a relationship with the American-Irish actress in recent months. Last December, she was a guest of the brand’s women’s collection artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, and she also sat front row at his Spring 2024 ready-to-wear show last October, according to reports.

“I have admired Saoirse’s career for many years now; I find her absolutely captivating in the roles she plays,” said Ghesquière. “What’s more, behind her talent is such a charming and brilliant person.”

Ronan wore Vuitton in January to the Sundance premiere of “The Outrun,” in which she stars as well as produces.

The actress, who turns 30 this year, has been active for more than two decades, and has been praised for the breadth and emotion of her work in films including “Little Women,” “Lady Bird,” “Brooklyn” and “Atonement.” She has been nominated for four Academy Awards, and won a Golden Globe for Best Actress for her performance in Greta Gerwig’s 2017 coming-of-age film “Lady Bird.”