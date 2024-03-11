Sandra Bullock without a filter on her stunning outfit in The Secret of the Lost City
M6 airs this Friday March 8, 2024 at 9:10 p.m The Secret of the Lost City, an adventure comedy starring Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock. Who wears a stunning sparkling pink jumpsuit in the film… The actress explained why.
Finally the weekend! Why not relax with a great adventure comedy? M6 takes care of everything with the film airing this Friday March 8, 2024 at 9:10 PM The Secret of the Lost City. A feature film about the adventures of famed novelist Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock), who is kidnapped by Abigail Fairfax’s men, played by Daniel Radcliffe, a press magnate, is convinced that one of her books will lead to a fabled treasure she lost. will allow access. Alan, played by Channing Tatum (who received a huge salary for the film) hired as a model for the cover photograph of Loretta’s novel, goes in search of the author to rescue her.
“It was necessary to increase the breasts without overflowing”: Many such problems by Sandra Bullock with her outfit on set
in The Secret of the Lost City, Sandra Bullock, the former highest-paid actress in Hollywood, hardly goes unnoticed. Her character is having fun adventures in the forest… while dressed in a tight-fitting pink sparkling sequin jumpsuit. An outfit, certainly original, but not suitable for such adventures. The dazzling attire, the work of costume designer Marlene Stewart, doesn’t seem to faze the concerned leading lady, Sandra Bullock. “The jumpsuit is a real character. The jumpsuit comes from the fact that personally, I like it. I like a flashy jumpsuit (…) What is the most embarrassing and uncomfortable thing to see on Loretta Sage?”, The Hollywood star said in an interview. Words introduced by a promotional video from Paramount. However, the actress admitted that she faced some behind-the-scenes problems with the combination: “Some outfits had to be made bigger because I was eating too much in the catering and others had to be made smaller because I was losing weight from dehydration in the jungle. The breasts had to be lifted without spilling.”
Where was the film shot? The Secret of the Lost City ?
Apart from countless amazing sequences, it includes, The Secret of the Lost City Also worth watching for its spectacular and immersive sets. Filming took place in four different locations in the heat of the Dominican Republic: Salto de Socoa, Bahía de San Lorenzo, Las Terrenas, Arroyo Beryl Airport and West Grove. “We discovered stunning landscapes. It’s really gorgeous and we were also able to invest in a real natural filming platform, which was useful for building our sets.” Jim Bissell, the feature film’s artistic designer, was delighted.