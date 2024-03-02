These 5 Acer Laptops Are On Big Sale This Saturday – LaptopSpirit

Acer Swift, Nitro or Acer Aspire is a popular series at Acer. Gamers, nomads, more home use, there’s always an Acer laptop PC made for you. Today, we took out our expert magnifying glasses and found 5 laptop PCs from the Acer brand that are worth checking out at the moment, something to equip yourself without breaking the bank.

Acer is a Taiwanese company that has built a strong reputation in the IT sector, especially due to its diverse range of laptop PCs.

Acer laptops are characterized by a balanced combination of performance, design and price, which makes them attractive to a wide audience. The Aspire series, for example, targets everyday users and students, offering reliable performance for basic computing tasks and entertainment. The Predator series, on the other hand, is specifically designed for gamers, with premium components, advanced cooling, and high-quality displays for an immersive gaming experience.

Acer is also known for its innovation in design and technology. The brand has introduced innovative features like easel arrow hinges on select models in its ConceptD range, which allow users to flexibly position their screen for optimal comfort while drawing, designing or presenting. Additionally, Acer was an early adopter of ultra-thin displays and lightweight chassis, making laptops more portable and aesthetically pleasing.

On the sustainability front, Acer is taking significant initiatives to reduce its environmental impact. The brand is committed to using eco-friendly materials and reducing carbon emissions throughout its manufacturing processes. Recycling programs and efforts to improve the energy efficiency of its products demonstrate Acer’s commitment to the environment.

5 Acer laptops on sale to find

Acer Aspire 3 A314-23P-R2Q0 Silver 14″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 5 7520U, AMD Radeon 610M, 500 GB SSD, 1.4 Kg Cheap laptop easy to transport Acer Aspire 3 A314-23P-R2Q0 With 8 hours of battery life under Windows 11, the Nomad benefits from a 14-inch IPS Full HD anti-glare screen, Wi-Fi 6 USB-C connectivity as well as fast SSD storage…



Acer Swift Go SFG14-71-5411 Silver – 2.2K 14″ IPS 2240 * 1400 (16:10), Core i5-1335U, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 1.3 Kg Nomad, the versatile thin and light laptop PC with its 8-hour battery life under Windows 11 Acer Swift Go SFG14-71-5411 Average sRGB colors, retro keyboard and…



Acer Aspire 5 A517-53-00A Silver 17″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i5-12450H, Intel Iris Xe, 1 TB SSD, 2.2 Kg Equipped with fast SSD storage with a large capacity of 1 TB that further strengthens its responsiveness,Acer Aspire 5 A517-53-00A A relatively thin and light versatile portable PC that performs well in everyday use, multimedia processing…



Acer Swift X SFX14-41G-R0GV Silver/Gold – RTX 3050 Ti 14″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 7 5800H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 500 GB SSD, 1.5 Kg The gaming laptop with original gold design is easy to carryAcer Swift X SFX14-41G-R0GV With 9 hours of battery life, the Nomad supports many games thanks to its GeForce RTX 3050 Ti ray tracing NVIDIA Ampere graphics card that accelerates…



Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-7290 – RTX 4060, 144Hz, without Windows 15″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i7-12650H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 500 GB SSD, 2.5 Kg Supply without windows, creative gaming laptop pc Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-7290 A 15-inch IPS Full HD anti-glare screen with a frequency of 144Hz improves fluidity in games and supports the latest games thanks to its card…



Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-55-71JS – RTX 3070 Ti, 165Hz 15″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 500 GB SSD, 2.4 Kg A powerful multimedia creator gaming laptop for playing and creating Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-55-71JS A 15-inch IPS Full HD sRGB screen with more faithful colors and a frequency of 165Hz that improves fluidity…

