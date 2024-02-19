Stars nest within each other, a proposed solution for strange grayvastars

It’s a pretty interesting theory. As a kind of alternative to describe black holes. It was increased by two in 2001 PhysicistsPhysicists Americans, Emil Mottola and Pavel Mazur. This is the so-called gravastar theory, for which there is a portmanteau “Gravitational Vacuum Star”. And before going further, it is interesting to point out that it is far from unanimous in the scientific community.

Despite this, let’s see how two physicists envision them “Gravitational Vacuum Stars”. Well, like something that’s about as compact as a black hole and has the same gravity as its surface. But like an object, that presents neither an event horizon — that is, a boundary beyond which no information can be sent — nor a cardinal singularity.

A Gravastar as an alternative to a black hole

This deserves some clarification. It was the German physicist Karl Schwarzschild who proposed a solution to Albert Einstein’s equations according to which a black hole would have a singularity at its center. Realize, from a point where space and time no longer exist. Laws of where PhysicalPhysical No longer applicable. So no information can escape from a black hole beyond what scientists call the event horizon.

Mottola and Mazur’s Gravestar are slightly different. His heart will be composed of a strange energy that will harness it pressurepressure Negative on enormous Gravitational forceGravitational force which compresses the star. Their surface decreases to a SolidSolid the skin of mattermatter more common. Solid, but thin as researchers estimate its thickness to be close to zero.

Gravestars nest like Russian dolls

More than 20 years after the first mention of gray stars, physicists from Goethe University (Germany), Daniel Jampolski and Luciano Razzola, still propose an alternative. A purely speculative option, but one that they present in a very serious review Classical quantum gravity. And their solution turns out to be crazier than their peers. It describes the existence of Gravestars within other Gravestars. Like Russian dolls, the famous matryoshka. Researchers have also discovered the name of these amazing things. They deserve them “Nestars”A word borrowed from English “nested” Which was the meaning “nested”. And according to him, it would be easier to imagine their shell, since it is slightly thicker than Gravestar.

“It is great that even 100 years after Schwarzschild presented the first solution to his equationsEinsteinEinstein From the theory of general relativity, it is still possible to find new solutions. It is like finding a gold coin on a path that has already been explored by many others. Unfortunately, we still don’t know how such a gravastar could be created. But even if nestars do not exist, exploring the mathematical properties of these solutions ultimately helps us better understand black holes.”Says Luciano Rezolla, ProfessorAstrophysicsAstrophysics Theory, in a press release from Goethe University, to explain his enthusiasm on the subject.