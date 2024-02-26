Helldivers 2 CEO hints at adding an important feature

Stealth is surprisingly an option in Helldivers 2, and the Arrowhead CEO surprisingly went so far as to share his stealth-focused game setup.

Helldivers 2 is known for its loud, frenetic action, where ordinary citizens transformed into soldiers rise up to spread freedom and democracy across the galaxy. The game reinforces this fantasy by providing players with abundant tools to blow things up or take out entire brigades of enemies.

However, what is less well known is that mindfulness is actually an option. Players shared their experiences behind enemy lines, a calm approach worked well for them.

Article continues after advertisement

Article continues after advertisement

That said, stealth could become a key feature in the future, at least if the interaction between Arrowhead’s CEO and a Twitter/X user is any indication.

Helldivers 2 CEO shares his stealth build from the Playtest

Since the arrival of Helldivers 2, Arrowhead Game Studios CEO Johan Pilstad has been exceptionally active in keeping the player base informed about the state of the game.

That’s when the server’s capacity was split up to 800,000, Twitter user /X said Responded with a TikTok video Providing prudent advice for players wishing to change from the norm.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest esports news, gaming and more.

Article continues after advertisement

Article continues after advertisement

The response caught the attention of many players, with Pillestad commenting that he played with subsonic ammo and silencers alike during playtesting.

This led to a flurry of surprised responses from the players, each more confused and surprised than the other. One replied: “wait, what?“, while another said: “Wait a minute, you said subsonic and quiet? Please give it to us!“

Helldivers 2 has definitely exceeded all expectations of players and developers. After the game’s success reached Paulworld status, Pilstad shared that the team plans to expand Arrowhead’s staff to rework and accelerate the content plan.

Article continues after advertisement

Article continues after advertisement

Future plans may include a stealth update, although it may be some time before that happens. So stay tuned for more information as it is revealed.