Salma Hayek shares her simple trick to hide her gray hair

No one can escape White or gray hairNot even Salma Hayek and her signature black mane!

Although the 57-year-old actress doesn’t seem too bothered by a few gray strands around her face (she often posts photos of herself on Instagram), she shares her most effective tip for covering them up for professional reasons.

It uses a product that everyone already has in their makeup bag: mascara!

In a short video posted on her Instagram account, the charmingly accented actress explains that after removing excess product from a mascara brush, she simply applies it to her white hair. In addition to camouflage, this simple technique also allows you to fix small, unruly hairs, according to Salma.

Otherwise, when she is in the presence of her hairdresser, it is rather a temporary touch-up spray that is used by the latter.

The actress explains that she prefers to use these products when needed rather than dyeing her regrowth every month.

If you needed one more reason to love Salma Hayek, here it is! Long live natural beauty!

