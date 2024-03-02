Al Pacino will play William Shakespeare’s King Lear

British director known for The chocolate one (1992) or Anna Karenina (1997), tackles William Shakespeare’s masterpiece. He is particularly successful in Jean-Luc Godard and his King Lear From 1987, as well as Akira Kurosawa who was inspired by the plot to produce the play. ran In 1985.

Al and I will create a bold, cinematic Lear that will be as accessible, moving and powerful as the play itself for its original audience. I am thrilled to have Jessica Chastain join us on this tour. – Bernard Rose, on the website The last line

In the original plot, the King Lear – Played by Al Pacino – prepares his succession and asks his 3 daughters to each declare their love for him. The two oldest don’t hesitate to play the hypocritical compliment card, while the youngest, Cordelia, makes a more measured but sincere comment to her. Angered, the king dismisses the latter, which causes the downfall of his kingdom.

Known for his roles in The Godfather, Scarface Or Spirals, this is not the first time that Al Pacino will star in a Shakespeare adaptation. They were especially on display Merchant of Venice In 2004. He also directed a documentary For Richard From 1996, in which he staged the play Richard III.

For her part, Jessica Chastain won the 2022 Oscar for Best Actress In Tammy Fay’s eyesShe also stood out Interstellar (2014) or tree of life (2011).

Image credits: Paramount Pictures – eBay, Public Domain