Russian Attack in Odessa, Ukraine: “Terrorists’ Tactic”

Ukraine is in mourning, the day after a new deadly strike on Odessa, Friday March 15. According to the report of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, according to the emergency services, twenty people were killed, and 73 others were injured. Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke of the attack being carried out using two missiles, the second of which “just as rescuers and medics were arriving at the scene of the attack.”

Ukrainian President A attack ” Absolutely despicable ” The town hall of the large southern port city of Odessa has declared a day of mourning this Saturday. According to the Ukrainian military, Russian forces opened fire ” Iskander ballistic missiles from Crimea “

According to emergency services, two consecutive strikes at the same site. The first missile strike initially damaged civilian infrastructure and caused fires. And when the rescuers arrived and started “ Put out fires, clear debris and search for victims “, from the same source,” The enemy launched another missile attack “

The methods were denounced by Odessa MP Oleksiy Hontcharenko, contacted in his hometown of Odessa. ” there Russia, It takes into account, Terrorist tactics were used in this attack. Ten minutes after the first strike, Russia launched a second strike, in the same place, attacking doctors, people who were there to help the wounded. It is like all terrorists. And because of that, more than 20 people were killed and dozens were injured. »

He is now very sad in the city and people are shocked by him. During the last month, this is not the first attack or the second attack, almost every day a new attack has hit our city.

Among the victims, several political-military figures, including a former deputy mayor turned soldier and a former regional police chief. The location of their meeting was no doubt revealed to Russian forces by local agents, much to Oleksiy Hontcharenko’s regret.

“ Unfortunately, these are Russian agents, he said. To me, it is something incredible that people who live in Odessa can help an aggressor to attack the cities where they live. It is incredible, but unfortunately these are Russian agents. Our security service is working to prevent and stop these agents, but this attack shows that these agents are effective. »

” Odessa is the most strategic cityUkraine For Russia, Deputy Conclusion. And because of that strategic value, I think Russia is, now, moving beyond this attack. »

