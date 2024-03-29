Putin invited to the G-20 in Brazil? Macron asks Lula for a “consensual” decision

Ludovic Marin / AFP Ludovic Marin / AFP Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (right) and French President Emmanuel Macron (left) during a bilateral agreement signing ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia on March 28, 2024.

International – keep the spirit of the club. From Brasilia, Emmanuel Macron estimated that an invitation from Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit should be a matter of consensus in the club of the most industrialized countries. “This club means that it must be in agreement with 19 others, it will be a work of Brazilian diplomacy” He made the announcement during a joint press conference with his counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

A preemptive announcement, when the event is scheduled to take place in Brazil next November. “If there is an appointment that can be useful, it must be made. If it is a meeting that is not useful and creates division, then it should not be held., guess Emmanuel Macron. to be sure” In the service of peace and common interest »he insisted.

Macron draws parallels with his situation in August 2019

The French head of state also recalled that he himself had raised the question of inviting Vladimir Putin to the G7 summit in France in August 2019 but had given up on inviting him to a separate meeting due to lack of consensus. A few days ago at his summer residence in Bragancon. “The situation was less serious but in the end, the war had started and Crimea was already taken and I did not have the consent of others. Some told me: “If you invite them, I will not come, it will be a problem”he said.

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the question of the Kremlin’s master’s presence has been raised at every G20 summit. Finally he did not attend the events planned in Indonesia in 2022 and in India in 2023. The Russian president is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) accusing him of war crimes for deporting Ukrainian children.

Lula first assured that Vladimir Putin would receive an invitation to the G20 in Rio and that there would be no “ The reason for his arrest », before changing his mind. At the end of the New Delhi summit in September 2023, he finally declared that it would be up to his country’s justice system to decide on the arrest of his Russian counterpart if he went to Rio, when he said he hoped “ By then, the war will be over.”.

See also on The HuffPost: