Russia has claimed to have foiled the attack in the south of the country

The FSB says three “nationals of a Central Asian country” were arrested.

Russian security services said on Friday that they had arrested three “Citizens of a Central Asian Country” who planned the bomb attack in southwestern Russia, a week after an attack on a concert hall near Moscow that killed at least 144 people.

The FSB confirmed in a press release quoted by Russian news agencies that it had “End the terrorist activities of three citizens of a Central Asian country who planned to commit a terrorist act by detonating a device in a public place in the Stavropol region”.

Homemade explosive device

Images broadcast on Russian television showed several men being held to the ground between cars by FSB agents. According to the state news agency Ria Novosti, components and chemical substances to make a homemade explosive device were found at the suspect’s house.

The announcement comes a week after the attack on Crocus City Hall in the suburbs of the Russian capital, which killed at least 144 people and wounded 360 and was claimed by the jihadist group Islamic State (IS), although Russian authorities claimed to have seen Ukrainian tracks. had done Twelve people were arrested after the massacre there, including four of the suspected attackers, who are from Tajikistan, a former Soviet republic in Central Asia where ISIS is active. The FSB has regularly announced over the years that it has foiled attacks in Russia, and generally few details are known about these cases.