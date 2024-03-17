Netanyahu rejected international pressure, saying the Rafah invasion would happen

Israel’s prime minister has rejected pressure on his country to stop the war in Gaza. And he announced that a ground offensive on Rafah, the city south of the enclave that is home to nearly a million and a half Palestinian refugees, would indeed take place. However, an Israeli delegation will travel to Qatar, where new talks on a possible ceasefire will take place.

” It’s no secretassures Benjamin NetanyahuAgainst the ministers of his government, more determined than ever, International pressure is mounting against us, the army, the government and even the Prime Minister. Elections that paralyze the country for six months are out of the question. »

” Things should be clear. If we stop now, it means that Israel has lost the war. And we will not allow it. So we should not give in to these pressures. And we will not give up. So, I stress it: we will work in Rafah. This will take a few weeks. But it’s going to happen », added the head of the Israeli government.

” your memory is short, Benjamin Netanyahu says it again. Have you so quickly forgotten October 7, the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust? ? » and it indicates: ” Instead of pressuring Israel, turn to Hamas and its sponsor Iran. » The comments are mainly directed at the American President Joe BidenAs our correspondent in Jerusalem mentions, Michael Paul.

A cease-fire proposal that obstructs

Additionally, Mossad chief, David Barnea, heads the Israeli delegation responsible for negotiating a cease-fire in Gaza. A new attempt at talks under the auspices of Qatari mediators, while talks have been going on for weeks and so far, the three-phase plan put forward by Hamas has not convinced Israeli authorities.

Hamas is proposing a gradual ceasefire in three phases. The first is that the Israeli army withdraw from Salah al-Din Boulevard – the main artery that runs north to south through Gaza – and allow displaced people to return and humanitarian aid to enter. This is when the exchange begins: the armed group initially works to free the most vulnerable Israeli hostages – women, children, the elderly or the afflicted – against the maximum 1,000 Palestinian prisoners detained in Israel.

For the second phase, the Islamic movement is upping the ante on Jewish state soldiers captured during the October 7 attack. Hamas argues that they will not be part of the negotiations unless a permanent ceasefire is declared.

Finally, if all conditions are met, the process of rebuilding Gaza and ending the Israeli siege can begin. Benjamin Netanyahu believes that all this is unrealistic. Israel’s prime minister’s goal is to destroy Hamas. His security cabinet is scheduled to meet later in the day to deliver his roadmap to the Qatar-bound delegation.

