Gaza: “The atrocity of October 7 cannot be avenged, at least not the starvation of the population”, affirms Anne Sinclair

Journalist Ann Sinclair, in an article published this Tuesday evening, urged the Jewish state to stop the violence perpetrated against the civilian population of Gaza. the point.

Although there is “no parallel between the will of Hamas terrorists to exterminate, torture, rape Jews, and the battles waged by the Israeli military in Gaza,” author of “The Roundup of Notables.” , condemning the “devastation, death, famine conditions endured by Gaza’s civilian population” as “intolerable”.

“The ordeal of mothers or the elderly, the death and dismemberment of children cannot leave us, the Jews, indifferent and silent. The time has come to stop this. Nothing in the world can avenge the atrocities of October 7, and not under any circumstances. The crushing of the civilian population Laying down and starvation,” she writes, pointing the finger at the “extremist” government of Benjamin Netanyahu, which, she says, is pursuing this war under an “existence” strategy. “I know that since October 7, Israelis, but also Jews around the world, have suffered the destruction and trauma. have done. And this is why we can no longer speak out, through our silence, against the violence endured by the population of Gaza. It is no longer a question of anything other than simple humanity,” she concluded.