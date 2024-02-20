A$AP Rocky brings news of Rihanna’s 9th studio album

According to A$AP Rocky, Rihanna fans’ patience should be rewarded soon. It’s been six years since Rihanna announced her ninth studio album and the wait is getting longer! But we trust the rapper, who has shared the singer’s life since 2020 and with whom he has two children.

In a video shared on X over the weekend, fans caught up with the 35-year-old musician in Paris. And where is the famous upcoming album nicknamed his girlfriend, otherwise what other question would they have asked him? R9 !

Will come out, won’t come out?

“He works there,” A$AP Rocky replied with a smile. Another clue that piqued fans’ curiosity, photos have been circulating in which we see Rihanna (later, with long blonde hair) stepping out of Paris’ Landit studio, her team and her choreographers.

Rihanna, 35, released her latest album, Opposite, in 2016. Since then, it has been Arlésienne. The star confessed Vogue that she was working on a reggae project, before confirming on Instagram that her record will be released in December 2019… and also making jokes at the networks: “Update: I’m listening R9 All alone and I refuse to take it out.”

No album was released. Rihanna is busy with her other projects, including her Fenty brand… and fans are biting their nails.

Will 2024 change the situation? Highly possible. In October 2023, Entertainment Tonight confirmed that the singer was planning a 2024–2025 world tour after signing a deal with Live Nation and that she planned to release new music.