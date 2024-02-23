The two teams are still battling for first place in the 2024 LFL Spring Split standings.

The LFL Spring Split regular season continues this sixth week with return matches continuing on the second day of competition. At the end of the day, Carmine Corp Blue and BDS Academy jointly topped the rankings, closely followed by Team GO. Jeevanshakti.B, AEGIS and Team du Sud bring up the rear and find themselves in trouble.

The LFL has a serious beating

The second day of week six of the LFL Spring Split 2024 presents itself as an important chapter in the return matches of this regular season. As teams redouble their efforts to finish in the top 6 as a substitute for qualifying for the playoffs, yesterday’s results have already begun to reshape the league’s competitive landscape. BK ROG’s surprise loss against Team GO, which sealed its third straight win, drew real attention to the fluctuating dynamics in the rankings. The surprise allowed Carmine Corp Blue and BDS Academy to climb to the top of the rankings, solidifying their position as the leaders in this frenetic race to LFL supremacy.

At the same time, Gameword seems to be finding its rhythm at the best of times, recording its second straight win against Vitality.Bee. The latter, like AEGIS and Team du Sud, are struggling to reverse the trend, with their recent defeats plunging them into a precarious position at the bottom of the rankings. Solari’s win over AEGIS and Carmine Corp Blue’s win against Team du Sud increased the pressure on these teams in search of recovery. So this day promises to be a crucial turning point, where every match can change the ranking card. The teams at the top will be looking to maintain or extend their lead, while the teams in the middle and bottom of the table will fight for every point, hoping to secure a place in the Sun in the top 6.

BDS Academy and Carmine Corp Blue continue their good momentum

The day started with a clash between AEGIS and BDS Academy, a match that saw an impressive performance from BDS from the opening moments. From the start and throughout the laning phase, BDS established a commanding lead just 10 minutes into the game. The first team fight clearly showed the superiority of BDS, with AEGIS far ahead in terms of itemization and level of play against opponents. AEGIS tried to defend fiercely, but it was not enough to turn the tide of the game. BDS closed out the match in convincing fashion, dominating from start to finish. This victory is the sixth consecutive victory for BDS Academy.

In the second match of the day, Carmine Corp Blue did Vitality no favors. After dominating TDS a day ago, KCB continued their momentum by showing remarkable solidity against Hive. From the start of the laning phase, KCB took the lead, showing superiority thanks to a more efficient team composition that better suited the style of play needed to counter vitality. KCB’s control and coordination helped the team quickly build an advantage, leaving Vitality.Bee little room to organize or retaliate effectively. KCB logically won against Vitality, confirming their status as a top team, Vitality. Pushed the bee a little further towards the crisis.

Team GO and GameWard are growing

The 3rd meeting of the evening offered intense spectacle with a competitive clash between Solari and Team GO. The lane phase was particularly competitive, with Team GO managing to gain a slight advantage from the first moments, especially thanks to a significant presence in the botlane and effective control of the first dragon. Despite Kryz and Inaxe’s efforts to keep Solari in the race, the team came up against an opponent that showed impressive strength and the ability to manage their game environment with near perfection. The remarkable momentum put in by Team GO after 20 minutes of play was decisive, marking a turning point in the match. This pressure significantly increased the pressure on Solari, who found it difficult to respond effectively and reversed the momentum of the match once the lane phase was over.

Time for Gentle Mates and Gameward, the two teams to clash neck and neck. A bit of a competitive and dynamic start, however, as the laning phase progressed GW managed to separate themselves, benefiting slightly from a solid performance that allowed them to amass 3k gold and secure two dragons in a quarter of an hour of play. Gameward showed a good level of play and great team coordination, crucial elements that allowed him to start an effective snowball. By intensifying the pressure before 20 minutes, GW increased the accumulated advantage, making the task increasingly difficult for the gentle mats. The Gentle Mets’ delay became insurmountable, and were finally defeated before the 25th minute following a team fight where their chances of victory looked slim. The loss marks a difficult moment for the G8, which closes Week 6 at 0-2. In contrast, Gameward ends this week with a perfect record of 2-0, celebrating its third straight victory.

BK ROG is bottled in the south

This sixth week of the competition was marked by a captivating matchup between BK ROG and Team du Sud, and this 6th week certainly did not bring luck for Hantera and his gang. Right from the start, the match proved to be extremely competitive, with both teams fighting evenly for over 20 minutes. Against all odds, TDS managed to take a small advantage, thanks in large part to the outstanding performance of TynX, who orchestrated his team’s moves superbly. The mid-game reflects the intensity of the laning phase with constant action and exciting gameplay moments. At the end of an eventful and unpredictable game, TDS managed to win, and a remarkable victory against a team considered to be serious contenders for the title. This success is all the more significant as BK ROG closes this sixth week with a disappointing 0-2 record.

Heading into the 6th weekend of the regular season, Carmine Corp Blue and BDS Academy are atop the standings with a combined record of 9 wins and 3 losses. A little behind, Team GO climbs to the 3rd step of the podium, while BK ROG comes in 4th. In the middle of the rankings, we have Gentle Masters and Gameward in 5th place and Solari in 7th place. Vitality.Bee, AEGIS and Team du Sud are 8th and 9th respectively. The competition resumes next week, on February 28 and 29, for the 7th week of matches, with key clashes such as BK ROG – Gentle Mates, BDS Academy GameWord and Solari Carmine Corp.

LFL Week 6 Results

Wednesday 21 February



finish Game word life force.fly Group stage

finish BDS Academy Gentle fellows Group stage

finish Aegis Solari Group stage

finish Team GO BK ROG Esports Group stage

finish Carmine Corp Blue South team Group stage

22 February Thursday



finish BDS Academy Aegis Group stage

finish life force.fly Carmine Corp Blue Group stage

finish Solari Team GO Group stage

finish Game word Gentle fellows Group stage

finish South team BK ROG Esports Group stage

2024 LFL Regular Season Standings