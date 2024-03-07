LEC Spring Split: Who to side with MSI from G2?

How to qualify for MSI?

If the teams participating in the Spring Split obviously want to lift the trophy at the end of the season, They also aim to qualify for the Mid-Season Invitational. For them, it is the way Measure up to the best teams in the world and learn as much as possible from their contact (even if the chances of victory for us Europeans are slim).

this year, MSI will be held in Chengdu, China. On LPL lands, We will find 12 teams from the best regions in the world. The major leagues (LCK, LPL, LCS and LEC) will each send two teams. Like other major regions, The European seed 1 qualifies directly for the main event. Another European representativehim, Have to go through play-in (where we’ll find teams from smaller regions and seed 2 from other major leagues).

G2 Esports already qualified for play-in as the winner of the Winter Split (at least). By winning the Spring Split (They are back-to-back favourites), They will then be Europe’s 1 seed (synonymous with main event).

In this case, the second European seeding will be determined by a points system awarded to teams according to their placement during the Winter Split and Spring Split. During the latter, Points benefits are valuable To send the team that will perform the latest best (in theory for greater international competitiveness).

Who will be the second European representative?

If we a A logical prediction, G2 Esports should succeed back-to-back. If we saw last year that G2 did a little too lightly and surprised in the playoffs, The title seems the most likely scenario. From there, let’s take stock of the situation of the other 9 candidates to qualify for MSI:

1 G2 Esports 120 (145) 2 MAD Lions KOI 100 (120) 3 Team BDS 80 (95) 4 obsessive 60 (70) 5 SK Gaming 45 (55) 6 Team spirit 45 (55) 7 Team heretics 30 (35) 8 GIANTX 30 (35) 9 snap 0 (0) 10 Carmine Corp 0 (0)

For KC and Rogue, the situation is simple: win the Spring Split. There are some scenarios in which one of the two qualify by reaching the finals, but the teams with the most points (MAD, BDS and FNC) must then receive no or very few points. The probability of MSI is almost zero for these two structures, But never say League of Legends isn’t an exact science.

If GiantsX and Team Heretics have a few more points on the clock, the situation isn’t much better. During the Winter Split, GiantX The game did not offer an incredible level and Might even drop down in the rankings (with KC and disease progression). renegade side, If changes (Kaiser for Trymbi and Perkz for Zwyroo) While bringing good dynamics to the rift, the situation around Percussion will probably create certain problems within the Spanish structure. Hopes of qualifying for MSI are slim.

Then come two formations in slightly more interesting situations: Vitality and SK Gaming. Because of their slightly higher number of points, their chances of qualifying are better. On the side of vitality, if collective progress is necessary, it is above all On a personal level that we must pull ourselves together. Douglas (Rookie) and hyalisang Both had a bad winter split. If this is normal for the first, it is much less for the second. For SK, the most important thing is to find consistency in collective and individual performance If we want to hope for a good spring split. There is hope for these two teams, but without progress, it won’t go very far.

comes last Favorite group with G2 at MSI: Fnatic, BDS and MAD Lions KOI. Their respective situations are much more interesting than the rest of the peloton. At the first point level, These teams have definite leads that could make the difference during the count at the end of the Spring Split. Another major advantage: The level of play offered is higher than the rest of the league During the Winter Split.

Despite a disappointing fourth place finish in the winter, Fnatic has every chance to qualify for MSI. The ceiling of this roster has not yet been reached And we can imagine the best for the rest of the competition. June’s addition is looking good, though some time is needed to acclimate. Razork is on fire and if Humanoid regains its clutch factor, Fnatic can hope to qualify for MSI.

On the BDS side, The situation is more ambiguous. If The level of play offered was good, even for the Swiss structure, There remains one big problem: Adam’s condition. Currently, there is no communication on this topic, so it is difficult to comment about this. However, BDS’s chances of success increase if we include Adam in the roster. His absence was felt during Bo5 against MAD Lions. Overall, BDS has a very good chance of qualifying for MSI.

The MAD Lions KOI case is very interesting. Ibai’s team defied many odds That put them at the bottom of the rankings. After his brilliant performance which took him to the finals, MAD Lions will be keen to prove that this is not due to “flux of luck”. With the most points in his pocket (except G2), Their chances of qualifying are excellent.