Roblox Ro-Ghoul: Redeem all codes to get free rewards

Ro-Ghol Roblox immerses you in a dark and fascinating world where humans and ghosts coexist in tension. Play as a seasoned ghost hunter or a terrifying ghost and explore the different dimensions of this immersive game.

Hunt down and pursue your enemies using an arsenal of unique weapons and techniques. Face terrifying bosses and develop your skills to become the master of your destiny. Create your own character and customize their look with different accessories and clothes. Join an active community and participate in exciting events to test your limits.

Active Redeem Codes (March 2024)

!Ribbon Code: Offers 30 color credits.

!2M FAVS Code: Unlocks 2,000,000 RC and 2,000,000 Yen.

!Code HNY2020: Win 500,000 RC and 500,000 Yen.

!Code Anniversary-5: Receive 5,000,000 RC and 5,000,000 Yen.

Use redeem codes

Launch Ro-Ghoul on Roblox.

Open the in-game chat by pressing the ‘/’ key or clicking on the chat icon.

Type the !code followed by the redeem code you want to use.

Press Enter to confirm.

If the code is active, you will receive a notification confirming activation and rewards will be added to your account.

Redeem codes are case sensitive, so please enter them carefully.

Some codes may have an expiration date, be sure to use them immediately.

New codes are published regularly, follow the game developers on social networks to not miss anything.

Exclusive free codes for Roblox game mods are a great way to stay free to play against your friends and rivals and enjoy small perks!