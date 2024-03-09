The launch of Fortnite’s new season has been delayed due to technical issues

Chapter 5 Season 2 will gradually bring the Greek gods and their mythical powers to the island.

Tl; Dr Epic Games has delayed the start of Fortnite Season 5 Chapter 2.

The game remained unavailable for about 18 hours due to a technical issue.

The update was pushed back to 9 pm.

The new season focuses on Greek mythology with new zones and powers.

Preparation for Fortnite Season 5 Chapter 2 delayed by Epic Games

This is reminiscent of the normal change of pace between seasonsEpic Games. Last Friday, the video game giant took Fortnite down earlier than usual to perform routine maintenance. What was supposed to be a disruption of only a few hours was extended for a reason “unexpected complications”.

We continue to work on bringing Fortnite back online. Players will be able to pre-download the updated version of v29.00 in about 5 hours. We appreciate your patience and can’t wait for everyone to come on board. ⚡💛 pic.twitter.com/lcresJjEuc — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 8, 2024

A test of patience for players

The opening of Fortnite Season 5 Chapter 2 has been postponed, much to the dismay of fans. The company posted on the Fortnite Status X account: “Dear everyone, we encountered an unexpected problem during our maintenance and we need to extend the downtime period for at least another 8 hours.” As the company points out, this means players won’t be able to dive into the new season until at least 9 p.m., which is about 18 hours of total time.

Developments of late have indicated that efforts are underway to bring the game back online. Epic wrote in an update at 4 p.m.: “Players will be able to pre-download the updated version of v29.00 in about 5 hours.”

A new season full of promise

Despite the delay, the new season looks promising. Baptized Legends and Death, it is centered around Greek mythology. Players will be able to unlock skins of mythological figures such as Aphrodite, Medusa and Poseidon thanks to the Battle Pass, but also mythical powers such as the lightning of Zeus or the wings of Icarus. Epic also introduced new areas, including Mount Olympus and the Underworld of Hades, connected by a disturbed version of the River Styx, guarded by Cerberus.

The fifth season is therefore a big challenge for Epic Games, which despite the unforeseen events, is doing everything possible to provide its users with a richer gaming experience.