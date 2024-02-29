Games

Bendall tells a League of Legends story, a magical quest

Developed by Lazy Bear, Bendle Tale Game promises a magical journey to the homeland of Yordles. This is the sixth collaboration between Riot Forge and the studio to create new and original projects.

Once upon a time there was a yordle

The story starts with creating your own Yordle. Starting with her name, you will have the option to give her the hairstyle you want from a predefined list and change the colors of her eyes, hair, etc. Once created, your character comes alive in the body of an apprentice knitter. For 101 years? day? with his grandfather.

Bandal tail-personificationBendall tail-personalization

In a pixel art setting, discover the history of Bandal and its islands, especially Maille, a small town closely linked to the passion for knitting. All these islands are connected by magical portals. However, the plot kicks in when, during one evening, everything turns into a nightmare. The portal breaks and some of the Yardels disappear.

A Bendall Tale storyA Bendall Tale story

A rhythm to review

Bendle’s Tale is a peaceful adventure punctuated by small quests that gradually advance the story. This RPG is all about crafting. You must harvest resources (wool, seeds, crystals, etc.) to save the city and its inhabitants. During your journey you will encounter iconic champions of the world League of Legends Like Weiger, Tristana and Timo.

Bendle Tail WagerBendle Tail Wager

This game is a real “cozy game” that allows you to have a good time alone while wandering around the charming universe. Quite slow, the game will ask you to repeat your actions over and over to gain access to new skills and new quests. Despite this slight pacing problem at certain moments, the game brings you a calm, picturesque setting that respects the world of Yardels.

