Roblox All Star Tower Defense: Redeem all codes to get free rewards

After the rest of this announcement

Summon iconic heroes like Goku, Naruto, Luffy and more to protect your base and defeat your enemies.

On Roblox, ASTD offers a huge collection of characters to collect, each with their own unique abilities and stats. Level up your characters and unlock new skills to increase their power on the battlefield. Develop effective strategies by combining different types of towers and your characters’ abilities to repel the most formidable enemies.

List of Active Redeem Codes (March 2024)

6b Thanks for the visits

24 hour update

animeroulette1

How to use redeem codes?

On the ASTD screen, click the icon at the bottom right.

Select the “Enter Code” option from the menu.

Enter the code from the list above in the text field.

Click on the “Redeem” button to claim your rewards.

Tips for using Redeem Codes

Make sure you enter the codes correctly, respecting case and space.

Redeem codes are usually valid for a limited time only, so take advantage quickly!

You can find new redeem codes by following ASTD developers on social media or visiting specific websites.

Join the ASTD community and be part of the adventure!

With its unique characters, intense combat and deep strategies, ASTD is a must-have tower defense game for anime and manga fans. Don’t wait any longer and join the community today!

Don’t forget to check ASTD’s websites and social media regularly to make sure you don’t miss any new redeem codes!