“Those who played this role have left the game”, the community has called for an immediate fix for the LoL Champions series.

In League of Legends, there are different roles, and most players have one or two preferred roles. Few can play them all with equal performance. But Summoner’s Rift has a problem right now. According to the players, This position is one of the weakest in the game, and they are demanding that Riot Games make immediate changes.

“This is the weakest role in the last semester.”

With over 160 champions, it’s difficult for Riot Games to find the right balance point for all characters and some categories may be overlooked. For many players, pros and streamers, this is currently the case with ADCs. For many, He has never been as weak as he is now, he says has been going on for over 6 months.

During the stream, players were able to see an exchange between Thebausffs and Nemesis on the position of ADCs, and they share the same opinion. “The ADC role has been the weakest role in the past semester.” The first declares, to which Nemesis responds “100% true.”

The community was also quick to voice its opinion, which is in the direction of the two streamers. The problem for many is that supports take too much power and overpower their ADCs. It is for this reason that we have recently witnessed the emergence of Séraphine carry boats rather than more traditional ADCs.

I think Nemesis is right at the very end, ADCs and supports can’t be balanced independently of each other and duos will be far too powerful unless support is there. But the devs keep saying we’ll be stuck with autofield media unless support is kept at an unreasonably difficult level. If we are constantly in 3 out of 5 roles under threat of self-fulfillment, there are probably deeper problems here.

Others go even further, and emphasize it Those who enjoyed the role simply threw in the towel : “The people who were complaining about the ADC role have either given up the role and are now playing support or I think have left the game.”

A complaint that dates back to the beginning of the season

Truth, and Thebausffs and Nemesis point out, the situation has been going on for over 6 months. Even at the beginning of Season 14, the developers did not take action on the role of the ADC. Sure, some of them have received some balancing on patches, but nothing too significant.

The position of ADC has always been complicated. In order for a player to perform in this position, his team must play around him. Ultimately, it’s up to him to max out his damage while staying safe (which isn’t necessarily the case in solo queue when you find yourself without a frontline or peel, or both). For Nemesis, the lower the level goes, “It’s more terrifying to play the role of an ADC”. It also underlines the fact that he understands why players favor supports as carries, because they work better than so-called traditional ADCs.. It remains to be seen if Riot Games will step up and restore some cool add to this role.