Entertainment

Road Steward slams Ed Sheeran

Photo of Admin Admin1 day ago
0 63 1 minute read

Road Steward slams Ed Sheeran

For Rod Stewart, Ed Sheeran wouldn’t last long. © Instagram

He doesn’t mince his words.

Rod Stewart didn’t hide his feelings when asked about Ed Sheeran by journalist Max Candix. Time. The question was which artists could last over time. When Ed Sheeran’s name came up in conversation, “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” Really got carried away when explaining: No, not Ed. I don’t know any of his songs. More redhead bullshit.”

The 79-year-old singer continued the interview, this time mentioning the name George Ezra, another British artist who significantly introduced the title “Budapest” in 2014. “I think he writes some really great songs. It will be around for a while.”underlined Rod Stewart.
Finally, he talks about the difference between today’s artists and the artists of the 60s:At that time, we were brave enough to venture into the music industry. We didn’t know where it would take us, but the record companies were different. They were giving you your chance. The guys I started with, the Stones or Elton, we all did it because we loved the musicHe accepts. Money and fame were not the motivation, we had a crazy ambition to sing. what has changed Today it’s more ‘come on, let’s do music. I can’t play well but maybe I’ll be rich’. Fame comes first. All young people want to be famous.

(TagsToTranslate)Jazz

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin1 day ago
0 63 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

In the perfect lingerie for Valentine’s Day, the star and wife of Justin Bieber started a trend

4 days ago

Season 2 of Wednesday will air on Netflix in the fall of 2024? – Purebreak

2 weeks ago

What are we seeing this weekend? Emma Stone Immense, Jodie Foster Glacial, Lea Drucker Uninhibited…

January 19, 2024

Despite Mera’s character change, Amber Heard shared a happy photo with her daughter

January 15, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button