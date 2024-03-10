Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied sign divorce; Gisele Bundchen comes out in panties and cries, M Pokora in a tank top and apologizes; Queen Camilla flees; Rihanna embarrasses herself, Danny Boone and Jennifer Lopez embarrass themselves; Barbie as Kylie Minoguez

“The Show of Shame” for Rihanna. The American is taking it big on social media this week. This is due to its complete failure in India. It was a private performance that paid a high price: 5.8 million euros for 90 minutes in front of 1,200 guests at the wedding of the son of Asia’s richest man. “Playback, soft and approximate choreography” and dull costumes, this is what she proposed, the opposition of many Internet users, terribly disappointed.

Danny Boone: “Fortunately Lawrence is there” for the closure on the front page.. Ah well? But why? Because his last film is a flop (a four?). The case of sexual violence brought by Judith Godreche was released at the same time, the actor, who was his wife for many years, did not have the courage (or the taste) to promote it at the same time. As a result, his story of a lawyer who has never managed to acquit anyone, in a suit, and in which he plays the lead role, attracted only 110,000 viewers. Here, the nice point drives home and hints that the eternal ch’ti will end, “like Frank Dubosk or Gad Elmaleh, he no longer fills the room” and will no longer even be seen as a nice person. Shame.

And then to the public, It is Cyril Lignac who “fortunately can count on his family”. Even for the boss, business will not go well. Yeah, to put it in perspective because my colleagues tell us that the pastry chef won’t be able to find another location in St. Tropez to open another shop, while Cédric Grollet, his direct competitor, might have managed to find one. , not two but three! No no no Nanere.

Also read

Piers Morgan names two British royals accused of racism by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A critical period for Gisèle Bündchen. The Brazilian model broke down in tears during an interview where she discussed her divorce. She was able to talk about her difficulty co-parenting and introducing herself to a new relationship. But Tom Brady’s ex carefully avoided mentioning or answering any hints about her beautiful jiu-jitsu instructor. And to recover from your feelings, there’s nothing better than work, even if in her case that means being on the beach in your underwear. Three days after the tearful podcast, dozens of viewers were able to admire the flawless plastic during a shoot on the beach in Miami where Gisele wore a sweater, a coat… and panties. And don’t laugh too hard, it’s the trend of the year, it seems.

David Beckham hijacked his daughter’s costume And exposes himself through his wife on the Internet. Harper, 11, chose a minimalist mouse costume for the special day at school. Simple ears as a headband and a tail, as a belt, passed over his jogging pants. But there you have it, the dad faked his humor in the football locker room, and chose to “put the tail to good use,” according to the caption of a photo posted by Victoria Beckham. I’ll let you imagine which side the tail was placed on the gentleman…

Matthew Kasowitz thinks he’s Elon Musk and proposes a fight To his former partner in Hat, Said Taghamoui. This proposal, along with a fine line of insults, crowns the playground brawl that takes place through the media. In books, on the networks or in People Weekly, both actors are at each other’s noses about who wrote the movie script that made them famous and who should collect the resulting copyright. “I offer you a fight in English boxing. In September you will have time to train. How long does it take to recover from your motorcycle accident?

Also read

Adriana Carambeau Dumps Stormy Bugsy, Natalie Portman Files For Divorce; Charlene of Monaco on dressing room cuts, Meghan Markle cuts to forced labour; Flavi Flament has a happy butt, Queen Camilla is not afraid

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied, divorce registered and already signed. According to the Page6 site, the request was submitted in July and has just been finalized. The couple, parents of two children aged 6 and 11, decided to live and stay in Paris for the moment, the choreographer did not move away from the family apartment to facilitate joint custody.

Matt Pokora opens in Marseille. The singer’s neglected appearance was widely commented on, even mocked on the networks: he wore only a poor soft white T-shirt and sunglasses, when he inaugurated a children’s center alongside the first Ivorian woman. “I was the first to feel embarrassed, believe me, I was not told the official reference. » He was just planning to visit the orphanage. annoyance.

Angelina Jolie is not ready to give up. While her separation from Brad Pitt is about 8 years ago, and their youngest children are 15 years old, the actress has decided to review the terms of shared custody: there is no question of the father’s new girlfriend getting “little ones”. Ines “must leave the house 20 minutes before the children’s arrival”. According to Closer, Maleficent’s interpreter “wouldn’t appreciate another female figure imposing herself in her family cocoon”. Well, there’s still work to be done.

Kylie Minogue became Barbie. According to the Daily Mail, it’s a tribute to the Australian singer who proudly posed next to her doll, which was highlighted with a red stage costume. The doll is blonde, slim, smiling and shiny to the point of overdose. Mattel doesn’t really need to change its recipe that much.

Also read

Monaco’s Charlene Godiche embraces the look, with her daughter Gabriella sporting gold toiletries; The King of Denmark loves Lycra, Vanessa Paradis and Jennifer Aniston raise their elbows; Marc Lavoine rests on his brioche; Sharon Stone fears porn but not death

Will Kylie Jenner learn to wise up? Revealing her personal life is still her business, Kim Kardashian’s younger sister, to everyone’s surprise, refused to talk about Timothée Chalamet. She was interviewed by the highly critical New York Times about the influence the actor might have on her even though she had been dating for several months, but she refrained from “talking about private matters”. Shame.

Kate Middleton, and now hysterectomy : The gala adds precedent to the crazy rumors that still swirl about the future Queen of England’s recovery. Appearing behind large black glasses, with a rather sad expression, the princess’s brief outing was prompted by her mother taking the children to school. The photo, which was leaked by the United States, was unfortunately not enough to appease the curious. It could be a double, because she’ll actually be hospitalized for burn-out and will definitely be abducted by the Martians soon after.

and meanwhile, Camilla is tired. The queen may have decided to slow down a bit after fulfilling protocol obligations to relieve her husband. She is taking a few days off while King Charles continues to “concentrate on his health”.

Circus at Cyrus House, and for once it’s not Miley who’s at the center of the scandal, but her mother, Tish. For the past few weeks, we’ve been talking about falling out and trying to figure out why the youngest, Noah, didn’t make it to his mother’s wedding. Closer believes he has the answer: the mother stole her boyfriend from the girl… Dominic Purcell, the husband, was having an affair with Noah before Tish “got the hook” and even hired a gorilla to stop Miss from getting there. was wedding…

Also read

Charlene and Stephanie of Monaco messing around, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake fighting; Danny Boone and Lawrence Arn postpone wedding; Sharon Stone semi-retires from sex; Laeticia Hallyday is em. for; Claudia Schiffer gets her pussy out

And then, a little update in the yuck section: Elizabeth Hurley filmed the first lesbian sex scene. And the director was none other than his own son, 21-year-old Damian Hurley.

Jennifer Lopez takes wind after wind : For her documentary (centered on her love story with Ben Affleck), the American singer requested a lot of Biotifoul people. Taylor Swift, Snoop Dogg, Khloe Kardashian and Ariana Grande. No one said yes! “I don’t want to force anyone to do this,” she explained. It’s mostly because you can’t, right?

And to finish before knitting: Michelle Tor is aging well: the 76-year-old singer admitted that she was a diva for years, throwing tantrums and driving in limousines, while all her musicians traveled by bus. “Today, I’m colder.” The first thing Italian MEP Vincenzo Sofo noticed about his wife, Marian Marechal, was “her horrible socks”. I immediately fell in love.” Patrick Bruel plays the piano, not standing, but wearing socks. Like children, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Nicole Kidman need a setting to put down their screens: all three have already stayed at Malibu Ranch, a The specialty of the palace is to offer rooms without network.

Also read

Rihanna is stuffing herself in Paris, Charlene is struggling in Monaco; Is Taylor Swift already on the verge of a breakup? Brad Pitt and Ines Sweet-Homize in LA, Tony Parker Insta-Break; Tom Cruise hosts tea parties, Atal’s dog pees on Philon’s tree