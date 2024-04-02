Lacazette double scores, OL almost in final

“Clear objective” for the Coupe de France, OL.

Corentin Tolisso, the OL midfielder, is counting on victory in the Coupe de France to improve a very difficult season that has long seen Lyon occupy last place in L1. The club is looking to win its first title since the Champions Trophy in 2012.

“It’s clearly a goal,” said the French international (28 caps, 2 goals) on March 13. “It’s definitely a clear objective. We want to go to the final and win the cup. When we come like this and we get to the semi-finals, the objective, especially when we play at home, is really about qualifying. And once you Get to the final, you don’t go there to lose.”