Riot Games gives news on its MMO League of Legends

After a period of silence following Ghostcrawler’s departure in April 2023, Riot Games recently shared updates regarding its MMO based in the League of Legends universe, revealing that the studio has decided to give the project a new direction.

Yes, Riot Games is still working on its MMO, but taking a new direction

In late 2020, Riot Games confirmed its intention to launch a new project: an MMO based on the League of Legends universe. After a while, the game was officially announced by the American studio, which created some excitement in the community. Since then, information regarding the development of this MMORPG has been discreet, with the team in charge not revealing any details, as it is still in the early stages of development.

In April 2023, the project underwent a major change with the departure of Greg “Ghostcrawler” Street, executive producer of the MMORPG. Although his departure left a void, Ghostcrawler ensured that the game remained in good hands. After his departure, Riot Games did not provide any updates until recently Mark Merrill, alias TriandamereA thread on X shared information about the game’s progress.

A new direction for Riot’s MMO

Broadly speaking, Riot Games recently made a strategic decision to give the project a new direction. The decision aims to avoid duplicating game experiences already existing on other MMOs under a simple new look inspired by Runeterra. Riot Games is also taking the opportunity to announce the hiring of Fabrice Condominas, who previously worked at BioWare and EA, as the MMO’s new executive producer, who will take over the position left by Ghostcrawler.