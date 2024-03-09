Team Heretics confirms a double change to its LEC team

As the start of the LEC Spring Split approaches, Team Heretics announced significant adjustments to its team composition ahead of the start of the regular season. Perks and Kaiser were dropped to the substitutes’ bench. To replace them, Zwyro will take up the midlaner position while Triumbi will occupy the support role.

As part of a significant restructuring following a disappointing showing during the 2024 LEC Winter Split, Team Heretics has decided to reshuffle its League of Legends squad ahead of the Spring Split. Despite their efforts, the Spanish team could only finish in seventh place at the end of the regular season, recording a score of four wins against five losses, and their participation in the playoffs ended in early elimination. Consecutive losses against Team BDS and SK Gaming highlighted the team’s difficulties in imposing an aggressive and consistent game.

In response to these unsatisfactory results, the club’s management made major changes to its roster. Mid laner Perks, an experienced and popular player, in an attempt to freshen up the team’s dynamic, gives Zwiro his place in the main team, which is considered promising. At the same time, Trimby, a veteran of the European scene and formerly with Fnatic, will replace Kaiser in the support position, bringing a new perspective to the team’s strategy ahead of the Spring Split starting this Saturday, March 9.

In a video published on social networks, the coaching staff announced that these changes came after an analysis by the management team, which noted a stability in the improvement of synergy and collective performance. Team Heretics co-founder Arnau Vidal stressed that despite recognizing Perks’ talent and commitment, steps are needed to revive the team. This decision, based on the results of recent SCREAMS and an internal assessment, aims to address identified leadership and communication issues.

The announcement of changes to the Team Heretics squad caused a strong backlash among supporters and the LEC community, leading to a series of criticisms on social media. Management’s justification for these adjustments has sparked questions among fans, with some expressing doubts about the reasons given. Additionally, specific comments made during the announcement drew attention, especially with reports earlier this month that perks had been shelved. An apparent disagreement between the player and Team Heretics management was said to be the catalyst for this decision to remove him from the active roster.

For now, Perks and Kaiser are part of Team Heretics as alternates. Given the current context within the LEC, it seems unlikely that they will return to the starting position any time soon, before the summer split. The mid laner’s contract runs through the end of the 2024 season, while the support contract runs through the end of the 2025 season.