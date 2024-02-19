Fortnite Player Shares “Crazy” Trick To Make Cars Fly

A Fortnite player has revealed a “crazy” trick that lets cars fly.

When Fortnite launched, there were no vehicles in the game, and players were forced to traverse the map on foot.

But, a lot has changed, including things that Epic Games itself might not have anticipated, such as collaborations with hugely popular brands like Dragon Ball and Family Guy.

Vehicles were no exception, and there were a bunch of different options for traveling around the map. At one time, Epic Games even added planes that players flew in Fortnite, but unfortunately this is no longer possible. Or is it still?

Fortnite player reveals trick to send car into sky

Player u/HoarthYT couldn’t contain his surprise and shared an ingenious trick that players can use to make their cars fly.

” BARRELS OF BLUWEDGE MAKE OUR CAR FLY! », he exclaimed.

The player shared a clip where he drove over a damaged bluegreen barrel that would later explode and send the player and the car flying through the air in Fortnite.

” Damage the barrel for about 40 HP, then place the can of gasoline on the hood of the car. Walk until the gas can disappears, then come back and run the barrel “, he explained.

Other Fortnite fans couldn’t believe their eyes. ” I’ll have to try this next time I play LOL “, said the delighted fan. ” I log into the game just to do this lol ”, agreed another.