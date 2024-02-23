Riot Games’ fighting game will be called 2XKO

Games

riot games decided some time ago to diversify its income by producing and publishing other titles in the universe League of Legends. Another title will see the light of day.

when riot games The development was announced by his label Riot Forge Among the several projects revolving around his franchise League of Legendswas known as a title Project L. It was a 2 vs 2 tag team fighting game. Since then we have been left without information.

riot games So finally decided to recall your good memories by advertising Project L Now there is a specific name. The fighting game will be called 2XKO and will release in 2025 on PS5, XSX/S and PC. And that is the only information of the day.

riot games So keep developing this project and count on the community to help improve it. The game will be shown at Evo Japan next April and riot games Considering testing sessions for those interested. If you are, go on Official website to register.

So we will have to follow this title closely in the coming months to see if it is able to find a champion of the genre. Street Fighter and others Tekken.

2XKO Planned for PS5, XSX/S and PC in 2025.

