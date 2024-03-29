Rihanna explains the importance of braiding her sons’ hair

Rihanna – December 2023 – Getty Images – Fenty x Puma Sneaker Launch Party

Rihanna knew “instantly” that she wanted to braid her sons’ hair.

The 36-year-old singer has always considered this hairstyle as a way to express herself and get closer to her roots. So she wanted to symbolize 22-month-old RZA and 7-month-old Riot, whom she carried with her partner A$AP Rocky, to feel “protected” by their ancestors.

She told Chinese magazine Vogue: “It’s a form of protection from our ancestors… (it) makes us realize where we come from. It’s our lost history. I immediately wanted my children to have braided hair.. . It is something that our blood.”

The “Diamonds” singer has previously expressed her desire to “break the generational curse” in her own family.

She told Access Hollywood, “I hoped that one day I would have children, and I hoped that I could love them, and I hoped that I could be part of a family that, you know, breaks the generational curse and moves forward. is, doing new things. And raise your children better than you ever did, and all these great things, and it’s happening, and I can’t believe it.” .