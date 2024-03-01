Emily Blunt eyed to reunite with Dwayne Johnson in A24 film

A24’s upcoming film, The smashing machineAlong with earning an Academy Award nomination for starring opposite Dwayne Johnson in the sports drama OppenheimerEmily Blunt in talks for feature.









According to the deadline, Blunt is in talks to join The smashing machine Cast to star as Don Staples, the wife of mixed martial arts star Mark Kerr, will play the central character Johnson in the film. in The smashing machineEstablished in the year 2000, Staples tries to establish a stable life with her husband but struggles to fit into Kerr’s chaotic world as she battles drug addiction and other vices.. Staples and Kerr married that year at the height of Kerr’s career and shared a son before divorcing years later.







The smashing machineA24 and Johnson confirmed development on the film last December, which examines the life and career of the titular former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star and wrestler as he deals with addiction, love and the pressure to win. Johnson will also co-produce the film through his Seven Bucks Productions imprint, alongside Benny Safdie, best known for being one half of the Safdie brothers, and helm the project in his solo directorial movie debut.

Johnson has Blunt to thank, in part, for getting The smashing machine out of the ground. Seven Bucks initially acquired the rights to Kerr’s story in 2019 before the pandemic halted the project. However, a subsequent conversation with Blunt, whose Johnson was featured in the 2021 Disney film, Jungle CruisePersuaded him to continue The smashing machine And keep growing.











Emily Blunt had high praise for Oppenheimer

Blunt is coming off an Academy Award-nominated performance in Oppenheimer, which sees its star as Catherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, the wife of the eponymous theoretical physicist. Her performance in Christopher Nolan's biographical thriller, the highest-grossing biopic of all time, earned her an Oscar Award for Best Supporting Actress and a Golden Globe nomination. Blunt has since been featured in the Netflix drama, Pain Hustlers, and will play the first female detective in the US, Kate Warne, in the upcoming, yet-to-be-titled Amazon Studios film.





Meanwhile, Blunt and Johnson are set to co-star in the upcoming film Jungle Cruise A sequel, which is currently in development. Johnson’s busy schedule includes the development of his next Moana Live-action film and release Moana Animated sequel on November 27. Additionally, Johnson is all set to film an upcoming film Fast & Furious The spinoff is based on his lawman character in the franchise, Luke Hobbs, which will be set in between Fast X And Fast and Furious 11.

No release window has been announced for The smashing machine. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer Available on digital and home video.

