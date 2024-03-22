Riffmaster: We finally know the price of the guitar designed for the Fortnite festival | Xbox

Earlier in the year, PDP released a brand new guitar to play at the Fortnite Festival like a real rockstar. Today, Riffmaster’s price and release date surfaced.

PDP Riffmaster Guitar Price and Release Date Announced!

The Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Windows 10|11 versions have just appeared on Amazon US, where you can find the price and release date. You still have to pay $129.99 to pre-order the accessory and receive it on April 30.

For the moment, Riffmaster cannot be pre-ordered from the France store.

This new guitar should pique the curiosity of those nostalgic for the great era of rock bands and guitar heroes. This is clearly a more modern guitar with welcome features that will please Rock Band 4 and Fortnite Festival players in the future.

Features of PDP Riffmaster

One model is compatible with Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S and the other is compatible with PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Guitar compatible with Rock Band 4 and Fortnite Festival in the future

Wireless connection via dongle

Green, Red, Yellow, Blue and Orange keys

2*5 frets. Above and below the handle

Presence of vibrato

Presence of a joystick on top of the handle for easy navigation

Battery with 36 hours of autonomy

A jack port to connect your headphones

Possibility to remove the microphone protector to store the dongle or otherwise change it to customize the guitar

Detachable head

Can be folded in half for storage

Unfortunately, Rock Band 4 just received its final DLC, but Riffmaster can still be used on hundreds of songs already available.