Riffmaster: We finally know the price of the guitar designed for the Fortnite festival | Xbox

Riffmaster: We finally know the price of the guitar designed for the Fortnite festival

Earlier in the year, PDP released a brand new guitar to play at the Fortnite Festival like a real rockstar. Today, Riffmaster’s price and release date surfaced.

PDP Riffmaster Guitar Price and Release Date Announced!

The Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Windows 10|11 versions have just appeared on Amazon US, where you can find the price and release date. You still have to pay $129.99 to pre-order the accessory and receive it on April 30.

For the moment, Riffmaster cannot be pre-ordered from the France store.

This new guitar should pique the curiosity of those nostalgic for the great era of rock bands and guitar heroes. This is clearly a more modern guitar with welcome features that will please Rock Band 4 and Fortnite Festival players in the future.

Features of PDP Riffmaster

  • One model is compatible with Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S and the other is compatible with PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
  • Guitar compatible with Rock Band 4 and Fortnite Festival in the future
  • Wireless connection via dongle
  • Green, Red, Yellow, Blue and Orange keys
  • 2*5 frets. Above and below the handle
  • Presence of vibrato
  • Presence of a joystick on top of the handle for easy navigation
  • Battery with 36 hours of autonomy
  • A jack port to connect your headphones
  • Possibility to remove the microphone protector to store the dongle or otherwise change it to customize the guitar
  • Detachable head
  • Can be folded in half for storage

Unfortunately, Rock Band 4 just received its final DLC, but Riffmaster can still be used on hundreds of songs already available.

