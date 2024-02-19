Republicans will continue to harass Biden despite corruption allegations by his son Hunter International

When then-Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy ordered an investigation into the possible political process. (impeachment) The President of the United States, Joe Biden, highlighted that a “trusted FBI informant” had “accused the Biden family of bribing.” Last week it was revealed that the informant was 43-year-old Alexander Smirnov and that what he said was false. He…

When then-Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy ordered an investigation into the possible political process. (impeachment) The President of the United States, Joe Biden, highlighted that a “trusted FBI informant” had “accused the Biden family of bribing.” Last week it was revealed that the informant was 43-year-old Alexander Smirnov and that what he said was false. Prosecutors accuse him of politically motivated perjury and fabricating evidence. Despite the puncture in the evidence against the president, Republicans are not giving up. They will continue to harass the President and his son Hunter Biden as long as they believe it suits their interests.

The FD-1023 is a form used by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to collect information from confidential human sources. In the United States Capitol, the specific FD-1023, the four-page form, has been debated non-stop for months. In it, a source, now identified as Smirnov, told the FBI that Joe Biden and his son Hunter received $5 million in commissions from Ukrainian energy firm Burisma in 2015 or 2016, paid by company co-founder Mykola. Zlochevsky.

The interview with that source took place as part of an ongoing investigation into complaints filed in 2020 by then-President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. Republicans wanted to undermine the reputation of their potential opponent in that year’s presidential election. Nothing supports the credibility of those complaints and when Giuliani himself found direct evidence contradicting them, he asked them to be “buried”.

Paradoxically, the Republican obsession with Hunter Biden’s dealings in Ukraine and how his father may have benefited from it is the first. Impeachment Trump pressured the then-unknown Volodymyr Zelenskyi government to investigate and indict Biden, threatening to withdraw aid to the country if it did not.

The FBI itself tried to clarify that gathering information from a source on the form does not validate it or establish its credibility. Still, Biden’s rivals repeatedly insisted on that FD-1023 document. In it, Smirnov also claimed to have text messages and as many as 17 recordings, which left Republicans salivating.

Obsession with impeachment

A large number of Trump’s party congressmen called Biden a Impeachment They do not condone that the previous president was politically impeached twice. Since he won a majority in the House of Representatives more than a year ago, he has been relentlessly searching for any evidence to accuse Biden of corruption. They saw the president’s weakness in his son Hunter Biden.

Obviously, they couldn’t indict the father for the son’s addictions, tax, and legal problems (he’s been accused in two separate cases), so all that mattered was proving that Joe Biden benefited from Hunter’s foreign businesses. . , because they are trying. For years to do, but now with a majority of the lower house. This, despite the fact that they have found no substantial evidence against the President and the acts under investigation take place before he assumed his current position.

Smirnov’s indictment for perjury punctures corruption charges against Biden and further weakens Republican arguments. “Special counsel David Weiss (who was appointed by former President Donald Trump) has shown how key evidence at the center of the investigation Impeachment of House Republicans based on lies,” Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin said in a statement. “Special Counsel Weiss’s investigation is the latest to debunk the Ukraine-Burisma conspiracy theory at the center of this fraudulent investigation. impeachment”, he added.

Biden himself said at the White House this Friday that the investigation “must be abandoned.” “It has been a shameful effort from the beginning,” he added.

However, Republicans now say that the famous form was not so important. “We have over 30 million reasons to continue this investigation and none of those reasons are based on a corrupt FBI or an informant. Republican Congressman James Comer tweeted that bank records don’t lie. The bank records he was referring to seem like false or at least misleading evidence.

After requests and subpoenas, Republicans received a $200,000 check from Joe Biden’s brother James Biden to the president and made a big fuss about it, but without clarifying that it was identified as a loan payment and concealed. A move of the same amount from the President to his brother just two months ago. Even these 2018 transactions, when Biden was neither vice president nor president, were done transparently, without the slightest intention of concealing them and without any hint of irregularities.

The Republican, also in 2018, received three company payments of $1,380 each from the Hunter Biden company to his father and wanted to show it as a way to get money from China to the president. Actually, there were three installments of buying a Ford Raptor van. Joe Biden requested credit in his name in favor of his son.

Like him, almost every new major revelation from Republicans evaporates as soon as it hits the light and is scrutinized through a magnifying glass. The White House has shot down the allegations and the most the investigation has proven is that the current president, while he was Barack Obama’s vice president, once said hello on the phone and attended dinners with Hunter’s associates or clients.

Evidence seems less important than political impact. Investigating Biden is a way to counter criminal charges against Trump. Republicans have already signaled that they will try to keep up the pressure on Biden, extending their investigation into the handling of classified documents (despite legal exemptions) and looking for arguments to subpoena. Impeachment. Whether they take that step remains to be seen, but the final decision will depend less on the evidence than whether Republicans see themselves as a majority for it (moderates could eliminate themselves) and on what they believe will be the consequences. Will be in an election year.

The investigation is ongoing and one of the highlights will come next week. After several fights, disagreements and some theatrics, Hunter Biden has been called to testify behind closed doors to Congress on February 28.

