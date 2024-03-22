Heavy rains surprise Guanajay and other towns in Cuba (+video)

In an unusual afternoon for the region, Guanajay and several nearby towns witnessed an unusual meteorological phenomenon: a severe hailstorm.

The MSc. Aliar Pilla Fariñas, a researcher at the Forecast Center of the Institute of Meteorology, reported through his X account about sudden hailstorms in the province of Artemisa, particularly in the areas of Bahia Honda, Guanaje, Mariel and Havana.

The meteorological condition was described as a strong electrical storm moving across the region, producing not only hail, but also heavy rain, numerous electrical discharges and winds reaching speeds of up to 60 km/h.

The Institute of Meteorology issued Special Warning No. 1, warning of a high probability of rain, showers and thunderstorms in the western region of Cuba. A tropical low in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, associated with a cold front, is expected to move eastward, primarily affecting the southeastern United States and northern Cuba.

It is expected that during the night of March 22 and early morning of March 23, a cloud mass with rain, showers and thunderstorms will affect the western region, then extend towards the central province.

These rains can be strong and intense, with strong winds, hail and lightning potential.

The Institute of Meteorology’s Forecast Center continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates through weather forecasts and special advisories as necessary.

The population is urged to stay informed and take precautions in view of the adverse weather conditions expected in the coming hours.