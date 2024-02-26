OM’s “Joe Biden”, Jean-Louis Gasset did not like

Jean-Louis Gasset made a great debut at OM with two victories in two matches on Thursday in the Europa League and against Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Enough to silence the most skeptical.

An ideal start to the adventure for Jean-Louis Gasset at the helm of Olympique de Marseille. Ceremonial as Fosse coach on Tuesday, two days before the Europa League return match against Shakhtar Donetsk, the 70-year-old technician qualified Om for the round of 16. On Sunday evening against Montpellier, he scored another success in a row, this time against Montpellier in style (4-1). In just a few days, Jean-Louis Gasset won over a portion of the people of Marseilles, which had been very pessimistic when he arrived. Criticism about the former Ivory Coast coach’s age was particularly harsh, with some supporters comparing him to American President Joe Biden. On Prime Video’s microphone, Olympique de Marseille’s coach responded to the criticism and clearly, it affected Jean-Louis Gasset.





“The comparison to Joe Biden made me laugh a little. I laughed heartily. I know people like to hack when you work in media. That’s fine with me… I try to answer in my own way” Jean-Louis Gasset responded after OM’s win over Montpellier on Sunday evening in Ligue 1. Meanwhile, the former ASSE coach managed to revive the Olympian players and give them a new mindset, which they enjoyed after the win against MHSC. “They were at the bottom of the bucket, it wasn’t difficult. I have some experience talking to them, I have a few anecdotes. And as long as there is hope. We had to convince them, it’s up to them to react. I told them. I have come to help. The fact of staying 100 days shows that I am not in it for the long term, I am not a careerist. I explain the right solution to the players, we had to find a formula.” Praised the former assistant of Laurent Blanc, who hopes to continue on Saturday with a third win in three matches at the head of OM on the Clermont lawn. And further silence those doubting her age.