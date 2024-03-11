Jocelyn Gorvanek (Nantes), after defeat against OM: “We were denied two clear penalties”
While its president Valdemar Keita let his anger explode in the velodrome after the defeat of Nantes (0-2) in Marseille this Sunday evening, believing that the Canaries were wronged by VAR, Jocelyn Gourvaneck also expressed reservations on the arbitration. “We are very disappointed because we had a very good match, especially in the second half, The technician started. By leading, we responded and regained momentum and enthusiasm. We deserved to get back on the scoreboard. If we did not succeed, it was first of all because we were not clever enough. But we were denied two clear penalties, one in the first period on Moses Simmons who stepped on him and notably a quadruple hand in the second period. Things have to be said. It is inconceivable that VAR did not call Mr. Lataxier, as Pep Gueye is not in a natural position. »
“I barely spoke to the referee from afar and he gave me a yellow. It is reprehensible”
In the 50th minute of the match, in a flurry of action, three Marseille players (Meitey, Mbemba and Gueye) each time touched the ball with their hands too close to their bodies. The referee did not call the penalty and his video assistants did not invite him to review the images. “I played here and I know we were happy with the minor controversies. It’s hard to explain.”, declared Gourvennec again. ” The difficulty arises from the many situations that give rise to debate over controversial images. Once they will see, once no, once they will think there is a hand, once no. It creates depression, Nantes coach added. I barely spoke to the referee from a distance and he gave me a yellow. It is reprehensible. If they don’t understand that there might be some irritation… they’re doing it to give themselves pseudo-authority, that’s not good. We had a lot of matches with undecided decisions, I want to talk about that.”he concluded.
