Jocelyn Gorvanek (Nantes), after defeat against OM: “We were denied two clear penalties”

In the 50th minute of the match, in a flurry of action, three Marseille players (Meitey, Mbemba and Gueye) each time touched the ball with their hands too close to their bodies. The referee did not call the penalty and his video assistants did not invite him to review the images. “I played here and I know we were happy with the minor controversies. It’s hard to explain.”, declared Gourvennec again. ” The difficulty arises from the many situations that give rise to debate over controversial images. Once they will see, once no, once they will think there is a hand, once no. It creates depression, Nantes coach added. I barely spoke to the referee from a distance and he gave me a yellow. It is reprehensible. If they don’t understand that there might be some irritation… they’re doing it to give themselves pseudo-authority, that’s not good. We had a lot of matches with undecided decisions, I want to talk about that.”he concluded.